Mi TV Stick is Xiaomi’s answer to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; everything you need to know

The Mi TV Stick works on a similar method to Amazon Fire TV Stick in terms of function and will be available in Black colour.

Xiaomi has launched the long-rumored Mi TV Stick at its Global Ecosystem Product Launch event. Users with the Mi TV Stick can enjoy the features of a smart TV such as the services of OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, among others on any TV that supports HDMI cable. The Mi TV Stick has been launched with a preloaded Google Assistant and Chromecast along with a Bluetooth-based remote.

Mi TV Stick price and availability

The Mi TV Stick has been launched in the global market priced at a starting price of EUR 39.99 (roughly Rs 3,400) the single 1080p version However, Xiaomi is yet to come with the details of Mi TV Stick availability in other markets.

The Mi TV Stick works on a similar method to Amazon Fire TV Stick in terms of function and will be available in Black colour.

Mi TV Stick specifications

Xiaomi ‘s portable streaming player is powered by a quad-core CPU, coupled with 1 GB of internal RAM and 8 GB storage. It runs the operating system for Android TV with no Mi TV patchwall at the top. The Mi TV Stick further supports sound format Dolby Audio and DTS.

The MI TV Stick supports 60fps videos with full-HD (1,080×1,920 pixels) resolution. The portable streaming stick comes with pre-installed Netflix and Amazon Prime software, which can be accessed directly via dedicated buttons on the remote with Mi TV Stick.

Apart from the TV Stick, Xiaomi has also launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic, and Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5.