Mi TV 5X series with Dolby Atmos and Patchwall 4.0 with IMDb integration launched in India: Specs, price, other details

Available in three sizes, 43-, 50-, and 55-inch, the Mi TV 5X series starts at Rs 31,999.

Xiaomi launched the Mi TV 5X series in India during its Mi Smarter Living 2022 virtual event on Thursday alongside the Mi Notebook 2021 series, Mi Band 6, Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition and Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro. The Mi TV 5X is successor to the Mi TV 4X series. This is Xiaomi’s premium smart TV lineup. Available in three sizes, 43-, 50-, and 55-inch, the Mi TV 5X series starts at Rs 31,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 47,999.

Mi TV 5X series India price and availability details

The 43-inch Mi TV 5X has been launched in India at a price of Rs 31,999. The 50-inch model will sell for Rs 41,999. The 55-inch Mi TV 5X will meanwhile set you back by Rs 47,999.

It will be available cross Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Studio and Croma, starting September 7.

Mi TV 5X series specs and features

The Mi TV 5X is a premium offering from Xiaomi with aluminum alloy frames and carbon fibre finish on the back. The company is touting its bezel-less design and whopping 96.6% screen-to-body ratio. Speaking of which, the screen is also getting an update here courtesy Vivid Picture Engine 2, Xiaomi’s proprietary display technology to provide “an exceptional colour accuracy and vibrancy for stunning visuals in all conditions.” Xiaomi has also thrown in its Reality Flow Engine which is essentially its version of MEMC or motion interpolation.

The 4K panel, which is combination of IPS and VA, has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixel and can theoretically deliver a billion colours (with support for 94% of the DCI-P3 standard). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR 10+, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) standards.

The other big update is Xiaomi’s Patchwall 4.0 software which is based on Android 10 here and is said to be “lighter, faster and more responsive while also looking much better” over the last generation. A big headlining feature here is Xiaomi’s tie-up with IMDb which would allows its new Mi TV to display ratings and other metadata straight from the home screen.

Elsewhere, the Mi TV 5X comes with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support. It has a 40W speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support right off the gate.

The TV comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Connectivity options include three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, a LAN port, one optical port, 3.5 mm jack and an Ethernet port.