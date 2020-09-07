Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition Android TV launched in India; price starts at Rs 13,499

The television which is flanked by the bezel less design and 95 percent screen to body ratio promises to provide a unique immersive experience to its customers.

With an increasing market of Android smart tv in India, several companies are launching their new hi-tech models. The latest entrant is Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition which comes from Xiaomi. At present, the television has been launched in two variants namely- 32 and 43 inch. The television which is flanked by the bezel less design and 95 percent screen to body ratio promises to provide a unique immersive experience to its customers. Focus has also been made by the company to ensure that the customers experience deeper contrasts, accurate screen calibration, and acute precision in colour reproduction. Among the special features provided by the company is the Mi Quick Wake feature that will allow users to turn the television on in mere five seconds.

Mi TV 4A Horizon price in India

While the 32-inch variant of the television has been priced at Rs 13,499, its higher variant with 43-inch screen will cost Rs 22,999. While the 32-inch variant will be available for sale on Flipkart, MI.com and Mi home stores, the company will sell the 43-inch variant of the model will be available on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi home stores. The 32-inch variant will be made available online for sale from September 11 while the 43-inch variant will be on sale from September 15.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch specifications

With an HD-Ready display and a resolution of 1,368×768 pixels, the model comes with 20W stereo speakers to give quality sound. The TV will run on Android TV 9.0 along with Patchwall. Coupled with a quad core processor and a Mali 450-GPU, the model has been provided with 1GB of RAM. An extra storage of 8GB has also been provided with the television. Among the connectivity options which the TV has been provided with are Bluetooth 4.2, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one Ethernet port along with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 43-inch specifications

The HD display has been provided with resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels. Barring the larger screen size and resolution features, most of the specifications of the 43 inch variant are similar to that of the 32 inch variant.