Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition India launch set for June 1, ‘bezel-less’ design teased

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will be launched in India on June 1, Xiaomi announced on Monday. The 40-inch model will join the existing 32- and 43-inch models under Xiaomi’s affordable 4A line-up of smart TVs getting the “Horizon” treatment which is to say that its big USP will be its “bezel-less” design and going by the nature of this portfolio, we can also expect it to be priced very aggressively. For context, the 32-inch model of the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition costs Rs 13,499 while the 43-inch model is priced at Rs 22,999. The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition is expected to slot in between the two.

As mentioned earlier, the main highlight of the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will be its edge-to-edge design. Xiaomi goes so far as to call it a work of art and while that may be a stretch, slim bezels are generally a no-show at around Rs 20,000 which makes these Mi TVs quite a bang for your buck even more so if you’re looking for some good-looking options without breaking your bank. Based on a teaser shared by the company, it is safe to assume that the Mi TV 4A 40 will look a lot like the 32- and 43-inch models (those TVs boast of a screen-to-body ratio of up to a whopping 95 percent). Another surety is that it will be based on Android TV software with Xiaomi’s content aggregator Patch Wall UI.

The 43-inch model in the line-up has a full-HD resolution while the 32-inch model is only HD-ready in line with the pricing. It isn’t immediately clear if the 40-inch model will ne full-HD or HD-ready.

Aside from the resolution and screen size, both the existing 32- and 43-inch models have the same hardware and features including Xiaomi’s handy Quick Wake feature. Chances are the 40-inch model will also have the same specs though finer details are still awaited.

Xiaomi has been busy ramping up its smart TV portfolio in India for a while now, though its last few launches have mostly revolved around the premium tier. The company launched its biggest, most expensive smart TV, the Mi QLED TV 4K 75-inch in India in April. This had come close on the heels of Redmi foraying into India’s burgeoning smart TV market.