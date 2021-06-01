Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition ‘budget’ smart Android TV launched in India for Rs 23,999

The big USP here is the “bezel-less” design.

Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition was launched in India on Tuesday (June 1). The 40-inch model joins the existing 32- and 43-inch models under Xiaomi’s affordable 4A line-up of smart TVs getting the “Horizon” edition treatment. This means, the big USP here is the “bezel-less” design something that allows Xiaomi to offer a whopping 93.7 percent screen-to-body ratio in the said TV. Like its other TVs, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon is also priced very aggressively. It costs Rs 23,999.

For some context, the 32-inch model of the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is currently selling for Rs 15,999 while the 43-inch model is selling for Rs 25,999.

Design and specs

As mentioned earlier, the main highlight of the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition is its near edge-to-edge design. Xiaomi calls it a work of art and while it may be a stretch, slim bezels are generally a no-show among entry-level TVs. This makes it quite a bang for your buck, even more so if you are looking for some good-looking options without breaking your bank.

Design-wise, the 40-inch model looks a lot like the 32- and 43-inch models though for those keeping track, Xiaomi offers even more real estate in the 43-inch Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition (95 percent screen-to-body ratio). The 43-inch model also gets you faster screen response time (6.5ms). This is 9.5ms in the 40-inch model. It has the same 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate though and same 178-degree viewing angles.

The 40-inch model has the same connectivity ports as the 43-inch model: 2 x USB 2.0, 3 x HDMI (including ARC), AV, S/PDIF, Ethernet and audio jack. It has the same 10W dual speakers also. It has the same quad-core MediaTek SoC, 1GB RAM and 8GB eMMC storage. Software inside the TV is Android TV 9 with Xiaomi’s content aggregator PatchWall interface.

The new TV also supports Xiaomi’s handy Quick Wake feature. It has Chromecast support in addition to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Availability

The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Mi Studio and Xiaomi retail partner stores from June 2.