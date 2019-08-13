Mi Super Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi A2 available with discounts; Check details at Mi.com

The Mi Super Sale began on August 12 and will continue till August 18

Mi Super Sale 2019: Xiaomi is hosting the Mi Super Sale again to mark India’s 73rd Independence Day. For those who missed out on the Xiaomi Independence Day sale, Mi.com is offering great deals with discounts up to Rs 8,000 on select smartphone models. There is also an additional discount of up to Rs 2,000 with Mi Exchange on Mi A2, Redmi Y3 and Poco F1. The sale, which began on Monday, will continue till August 18.

A range of Redmi phones including Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Redmi Poco F1 are listed on Mi.com website with discount and offers.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7S are available with a price cut of Rs 2,000. Mi.com is offering an additional discount of up to Rs 1,000 when you trade-in your old device. The Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB+64GB model is listed at Rs 14,999. The newly launched Astro White will be available from August 16. There is a 5 per cent cashback offer with HDFC Bank debit cards. Other offers on the smartphone include no-cost EMI options, Mi Exchange option, and up to 1120GB data and unlimited calling for Airtel customers.

The Redmi Note 7S is listed with offers on the Mi.com website. The 3GB+32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999 and goes up to Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB model. All the discount offers on the Redmi Note 7 Pro will apply on Redmi Note 7S.

During the sale period, the Redmi 7 is listed at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM+32GB storage variant, going up to Rs 8,499 for the 3GB+32GB model. Both the Redmi 7 models are available with discount offers including 5 per cent cashback with HDFC Bank debit cards, Mi Exchange and no-cost EMI options. Jio subscribers will get double data and cashback benefits up to Rs 2,400.

The Redmi Y3 3GB+32GB storage variant is listed at Rs 8,999 during the sale period while the 4GB RAM+64GB storage option is priced at Rs 11,999. All the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers will apply on the purchase of any of the two models.

In the Mi Super Sale, the Poco F1 6GB+64GB model is listed at Rs 17,999, the 6GB+128GB model is listed at 18,999 and the 8GB+256GB model is priced at Rs 22,999. Though the Poco F1 has received no price cut, there are additional discount offers. The offers include an additional discount of Rs 2,000 with Mi Exchange, no-cost EMI options and Rs 2,400 instant cashback and up to 6TB data for Jio users.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant received a price cut of Rs 2,000 and is listed at Rs 9,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model of the Mi A2 is available at Rs 15,999. The Mi A2 is listed with an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on Mi exchange, 5 per cent cashback for HDFC Bank debit cards users, no-cost EMI options, Mi Protect at Rs. 799, and Rs 2,200 instant cashback and up to 4.5TB data for Jio subscribers.

The Redmi 6 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is listed at Rs 6,999, and the Redmi 6 Pro 4GB + 64GB model at Rs 8,999.

The Mi.com website has dedicated a special page to the Mi Super Sale and all the offers have been listed there.