Mi Super Sale: Xiaomi offering up to Rs 12,000 off on Poco F1, Redmi K20 Pro, & more

Xiaomi has launched another Mi Super Sale from November 26, which will continue till November 28, 2019, in its website — mi.com. The company is offering some of its best selling smartphones at a hefty discount in the ongoing sale.

All the four colour variants (Astro, Nebula Red, Neptune Blue, Space Black) of Redmi Note 7 Pro, one of Mi’s most popular smartphone in India, are made available in the sale at up to Rs 4000 off.

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is listed at a price of Rs 11,999, while the 6GB + 64GB one is available at Rs 13,999. The 6GB+128GB version is available at a price of Rs 14,999 in the sale. This phone comes with a 48-megapixel back camera. Redmi 7A is made available in Matte Black, Blue, Gold colour variant. The price of the 2GB+16GB variant is listed at Rs 5,499 and the 2GB+32GB one at Rs 5,799.

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, flagship phones by Xiaomi, is made available in Flame Red, Carbon Black, Glacier Blue and Pearl White at up to Rs 3,000 off. The 6GB+128GB version of K20 Pro is available at Rs 25,999, whereas the 8GB+256GB one at Rs 28,999. For the Redmi K20, the 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants are available at Rs 19,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

For Poco F1, the Super Sale is offering up to Rs 12,000 off on the smartphone’s original price – 6GB+64GB variant is available at Rs 14,999, 6GB+128GB at Rs 15,999, and 8GB+256GB at Rs 18,999. It is available in all the four colour variants — Armoured, Rosso Red, Steel Blue, and Graphite Black.

Redmi Go (1GB+16GB) is made available at Rs 4,499 at Rs 1,500 off, whereas Redmi 7 has already gone out of stock, except for 2GB+32GB variant in Eclipse Black – which is available at Rs 6,999.

Redmi Y3 is available at up to Rs 4,000 off in three colour variants, the 4GB+64GB one is available at Rs 9,999 and the 3GB+32GB one at Rs 7,999. Redmi Note 7S (3GB+32GB) is available at Rs 8,999 in the sale instead of Rs 11,999, whereas the 4GB+64GB is available at Rs 9999.