Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro launched in India: Specs, price, other details

Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro

Xiaomi launched the Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition and Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro during its Mi Smarter Living 2022 virtual event on Thursday alongside the Mi Notebook 2021 series, Mi Band 6, and Mi TV 5X series. The Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition will be available at a price of Rs 2,199 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores starting September 15. The Mi 360 Home Security camera 2K Pro will be available at a price of Rs 4,499 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores, again, starting September 15.

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition

As the name suggests, the Mi Router 4A is a fibre optic full Gigabit router with an overall bandwidth of up to 1167 Mbps. The router comes with four omni-directional antennas and integrated signal amplifiers that allow the signal to pass through walls and ensure consistent transmission performance, “even in complex environments.”

Also Read | Mi Smart Band 6 unboxing and first look: Design, specs, features, and everything to know

Under the hood, the router has a dual core processor and dual bands supporting 300Mbps over the 2.4GHz band and 867Mbps over 5GHz band. Xiaomi is also touting “enhanced” cooling thanks to its aluminum-magnesium alloy heat sink and high thermal conductive glue.

The Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition can be used to connect to 128 smart homes devices simultaneously and can be controlled using Xiaomi’s Mi Wi-Fi App that also allows for parental control and suspicious device alert.

Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro

The Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro can record 2K (2304 x 1296 pixel) resolution video. It has a 6P lens with an f/1.4 aperture. It also packs 940nm infrared light sensor for low light conditions. Xiaomi has also included a handy physical privacy shield to block the camera when needed. The camera has a 118-degree field-of-view and supports 360-degree horizontal coverage.

The security camera comes with dual mic for 2-way voice calling with active noise reduction and supports dual-band Wi-Fi. It can be controlled using Xiaomi’s Mi Home app.

Also Read | Mi Notebook Ultra, Mi Notebook Pro laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 3.2K resolution launched in India