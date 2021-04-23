Mi QLED TV 75 4K with up to 120Hz refresh rate, full array local dimming and Dolby Vision launched in India

The Mi QLED TV 75 costs Rs 1,19,999.

Xiaomi launched the Mi QLED TV 75 4K in India on Friday alongside the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11X series smartphones. The Mi QLED TV 75 builds on the 55-inch model launched in December last year with better specs including full array local dimming and up to 120Hz MEMC support. This is Xiaomi’s biggest smart TV in India. It is also the most expensive Mi TV to launch in the country.

Mi QLED TV 75 India price, availability details

The Mi QLED TV 75 costs Rs 1,19,999 and will go on sale from April 27 across Mi.com, Mi Home and Flipkart. HDFC debit and credit card users will be eligible for upto Rs 7,500 cashback on purchase of the Mi QLED TV 75.

Mi QLED TV 75 specs and features

The 75-inch Mi QLED TV look a lot like the existing 55-inch model. But there are differences. The TV has a slim profile with a silver aluminum alloy frame and 97 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the back, the TV has a carbon fibre finish. The big difference in this new version is that it comes with a “floating stand” colour matched with the frame. This gives it a more premium look. You can of course also wall mount the TV, in which case, this change would mean little to you.

Technical spec-sheet is where the 75-inch model brings big updates. The Mi TV QLED 75 has a 4K QLED panel with full array local dimming (192 zones) for deep blacks. The TV boasts of 10,000:1 contrast ratio and supports Xiaomi’s Reality Flow 120 MEMC tuning. This means, it can do 120Hz using a combination of hardware chops though this is not native (there is no native 4K@120Hz). Gamers should appreciate the fact that it has Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) though.

The 75-inch Mi QLED TV supports all the popular HDR codecs including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG).

For audio, it has a downward-firing 6-speaker setup with two full range drivers, two woofers and two tweeters for 30W peak output. Xiaomi says it is using a larger speaker cavity which is 2.3x times the size of a typical speaker box. Dolby Audio and DTS-HD are supported though there is no Dolby Atmos. There is also Enhanced Audio Return Channel (or eARC) which invariably also means that it supports the latest and greatest HDMI standard, aka HDMI 2.1.

On the software side, the TV is based on Android TV 10 and comes equipped with Xiaomi’s own PatchWall user interface. You can switch to either skin using the bundled remote.

The 75-inch Mi QLED TV is the first Xiaomi TV in India to come with far field mics so it can respond directly to voice commands (you can also do this using the remote). The TV has a dedicated physical button to turn off the mic (it is off by default) for when you’re seeking privacy. By default, the TV ships with Google Assistant but soon, it will “work with Alexa” allowing users to talk to it through Amazon’s Echo devices. This functionality will be rolled out in a future update.

