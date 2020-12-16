Mi QLED TV 4K: Xiaomi launches its most premium smart TV in India

Mi QLED TV 4K has been launched in India at Rs 54,999.

Xiaomi launched the 55-inch Mi QLED TV 4K in India on Wednesday at a price of Rs 54,999. This is the company’s most premium –category-first– smart TV in the country to date. The Mi QLED TV 4K will be available from December 21 across Mi.com/in, Mi Home, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and physical retail stores.

In many ways, the Mi QLED TV is a spiritual successor to the Mi TV 4, Xiaomi’s first smart TV in India. Even though that TV has been succeeded by newer models over time, including the Mi TV 4 Pro and Mi TV 4X Pro, this is the first time Xiaomi is updating the core display technology, with quantum dots. The immediate benefits of a quantum dot LED TV over a regular LED LCD are higher –100 percent– colour volume and enhanced brightness.

Mi QLED TV 4K supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and MEMC.

“Over the last two and a half years, we have gained a lot of expertise in this market. We have poured all that knowledge into this product,” Eshwar Nilakantan, category lead for smart TVs at Xiaomi India told Financial Express Online in an exclusive interview recently. “In terms of performance, it is four-five generations ahead.”

All this should theoretically entail in picture quality that is “true” to how content creators intended. The Mi QLED TV 4K also supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation).

The other big highlight of Xiaomi’s new TV is its design. The TV has a slim profile with a silver aluminum alloy frame and carbon fiber finish on the back. The Xiaomi Mi TV remote is also getting a much-needed update in feature-set as it now supports double tap volume down to mute and long press Mi button to access quick settings.

Mi QLED TV has carbon fiber finish on the back.

For audio, the Mi QLED TV has a downward-firing 6-speaker setup with four full range drivers and two tweeters for 30W peak output. Dolby Audio and DTS-HD are supported though there is no Dolby Atmos. An interesting thing to note about the Mi QLED TV 4K is that it is one of the few TVs in its price range to support Enhanced Audio Return Channel (or eARC) which invariably also means that it supports the latest and greatest HDMI standard, aka HDMI 2.1.

Under the hood, the Mi QLED TV has a custom 4-core MediaTek 9611 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Software inside the TV is Android TV 10 and of course, there is Xiaomi’s content-first PatchWall overlay you can switch to at the press of a button. Connectivity options include 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB, Ethernet, Optical, and 3.5mm audio jack.