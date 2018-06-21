Mi Pocket Speaker 2 with built-in mic launched in India: Price, features

Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is a wireless speaker that can be paired with any smartphone

Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is now available to buy in India. The new speaker from Xiaomi is the successor to the Mi Pocket Speaker and comes with a design that resembles a regular table salt cellar. It has been announced as a part of Xiaomi’s Mi Music Festival that will be live just for today, June 21, on the occasion of World Music Day.

The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 comes in two colours – Black and White – and is available at Rs 1,499 in India. The buyers can head to Mi.com to purchase the speaker on the Mi Music Festival sale page.

Mi Pocket Speaker 2 Specifications

The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 is a wireless speaker that can be paired with any smartphone, tablet, laptop, or any other Bluetooth device. It is equipped with Bluetooth v4.1 that will transfer the audio data from the input source to the speaker. Xiaomi says that the Bluetooth connectivity covers up to 10 metres and works with a wide range of devices.

Talking about the design, the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 has a ‘minimalist design’, with the upper portion built of aluminium with anodised oxide coating while the lower part has PC + ABS alloy (Polycarbonate-ABS) that also houses an LED indicator. Xiaomi has partnered German audio equipment manufacturer Tymphany to build the Mi Pocket Speaker 2. It has a fabric net to deliver ‘perfect’ bass and treble.

The controls on the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 are mounted on the top dial. While a hard press on the top controls the playback, rotating the dial clockwise and anticlockwise will change the volume. There are more than these basic interfaces, a double-press on the surface will trigger a hidden push button to pair a new device while pressing the dial surface and holding for 2 seconds will power on/off the speaker.

The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 has a 1200mAh battery that is claimed to deliver 7 hours of continuous music playback. The speaker also has a built-in microphone to allow hands-free calling – calls can be received with a tap on the aluminium top.