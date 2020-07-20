Mi NoteBook: Xiaomi reveals key after-sales strategy, make in India plans and customer response to debut laptops

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

Xiaomi recently forayed into India’s laptop market with the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. Xiaomi’s focus with the Mi Notebook has been to seemingly “simplify” the laptop market, all the while sticking to its inherent core philosophy to offer high-end specs and design at mainstream prices. We’ve reviewed the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition at length and found it to be quite a bang for your buck affair, though it isn’t without its flaws.

Having said that, laptops are a whole different ball game when it comes to after-sales. While Xiaomi went to great lengths to highlight the minimalist design, the top-notch hardware, and the attractive pricing of the Mi NoteBook at launch, it did not talk a lot about support and repair, two factors that are also taken into consideration when one’s buying a laptop. Even more so now, when more and more people are actually dependent on it for work, for leisure and whatnot. Questions around after-sales become even more relevant, in the case of the Mi Notebook, because Xiaomi is importing these laptops from China initially.

Financial Express Online spoke to Raghu Reddy, who is chief business officer at Xiaomi India, to try and get answers to all your burning questions about the Mi NoteBook, or at least, those that really matter (also, we decided to go rapid-fire on this one). Excerpts.

When did you start planning for a product like the Mi NoteBook?

Raghu: We started working on the category in early 2019 and after a rigorous market evaluation we have launched a much more balanced product portfolio offering best specs, minimalist design and an exceptional battery life.

Like the Mi 10, is the Mi Notebook also being imported from China? If yes, how is Xiaomi addressing the demand and supply scenarios?

Raghu: Considering that laptops were the most awaited category from our Mi Fans and consumers, we anticipated the demand and have adequate stocks to ensure that the consumer demand is met. Currently, we have imported these products and are on open sale starting 13th July.

Is there any possibility in the near future that Xiaomi laptops could be made in India?

Raghu: Once we achieve the scale and basis of the surge in demand, we will definitely explore manufacturing these at our factories in India.

What sort of warranty do the Mi Notebooks come with? How is Xiaomi handling after-sales?

Raghu: We are offering 1 year of warranty on all our Mi NoteBooks. One can avail Walk-in Service or Home Service for resolving any of their service queries. We have a strong 450+ ASC Network in India with 600 Trained Manpower covering over 19.4K pin codes to support after-sale services (for the Mi Notebooks).

How has the response been so far and is there any particular variant that’s seeing more demand in particular?

Raghu: From the date of launch, we have witnessed an overwhelming response from our consumers across all markets. Interestingly, we also saw 300,000 ‘notify me’ on Mi.com prior to the sale, coupled with the highest Google trends search for laptop category in the last five years. Looking at these trends, we are confident that the demand for this product range will continue to grow. Our bestselling model for now is the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon edition- i7 variant.