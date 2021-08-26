Mi Notebook Ultra, Mi Notebook Pro laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 3.2K resolution launched in India; price starts at Rs 56,999

Both laptops will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores starting August 31.

Xiaomi launched the Mi Notebook 2021 series in India during its Mi Smarter Living 2022 virtual event on Thursday. The series spawns two models Mi Notebook Ultra and Mi Notebook Pro and is a follow-up to the Mi Notebook 14 series from last year. The Mi Notebook 2021 series packs a premium all-metal body, high-resolution display, 11th Gen Intel Core processors, plenty of connectivity ports and a promise of “all-day battery life.” Price starts at Rs 56,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 76,999.

Mi Notebook Ultra, Mi Notebook Pro India price and availability details

The Mi Notebook Ultra, which is the flagship offering, starts at Rs 59,999 for a version with Intel Core i5-11300H processor and 8GB RAM. A version with double the RAM will be available for Rs 63,999. The top-end Mi Notebook Ultra with Intel Core i7-11370H processor and 16GB RAM will set you back by Rs 76,999.

The Mi Notebook Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 56,999 for a version with Intel Core i5-11300H processor and 8GB RAM. A version with double the RAM will be available for Rs 59,999. The top-end Mi Notebook Pro with Intel Core i7-11370H processor and 16GB RAM will set you back by Rs 72,999.

Both laptops will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores starting August 31. Xiaomi will offer HDFC card members up to Rs 4,500 additional discount on purchase of Mi Notebook Ultra and Mi Notebook Pro.

Mi Notebook Ultra hardware

Xiaomi says the body of the Mi Notebook Ultra is milled out of a single block of Series 6 Aluminium. This is a thin and light laptop measuring less than 17.9mm in thickness and weighing just 1.7kg. Like its predecessor, the design of the Mi Notebook Ultra is also very minimalist. It will be available in sliver. This is paired with a large 15.6-inch display with a 3200×2000 pixel or 3.2K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The IPS panel in the Mi Notebook Ultra covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut, according to Xiaomi. A tall 16:10 aspect ratio, meanwhile, makes this laptop extremely lucrative for productivity tasks. The company has also thrown in a 720p webcam with a 2D array dual-microphone setup for voice and video calls.

The Mi Notebook Ultra has a backlit keyboard with three levels of illumination. Xiaomi says it is also offering a trackpad that is 62% larger than the one in the previous generation of Mi Notebook 14 series. Individual keys have 1.5 mm travel and the trackpad supports Windows Precision Drivers.

Under the hood, the Mi Notebook Ultra comes with up to Intel Core i7-11370H processor paired with up to 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD storage and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The 70WHr battery inside the laptop is rated to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. There is support for 65W USB Type-C charging which can charge it from 0 to 50% in just under 45 mins.

Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4 port, USB Type-C port, HDMI 1.4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a 3.5mm audio jack and USB 2.0. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. For biometrics, it has a physical fingerprint scanner which supports Windows Hello. Rounding off the package are two 2W speakers.

Mi Notebook Pro hardware

The Mi Notebook Pro has the same all-metal unibody design as the Mi Notebook Ultra but it has a smaller 14-inch 2.5K screen. The screen, again, supports 100% coverage of the sRGB colour gamut and has the same 16:10 aspect ratio as the Mi Notebook Ultra. Refresh rate caps at 60Hz though.

Under the hood, the Mi Notebook Pro has the same core hardware. It also has a fingerprint scanner and backlit keyboard, though individual keys here have 1.3mm travel.

