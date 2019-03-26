Mi Notebook Air 2019 is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple MacBook Air 2018 for less than half the price

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air is the company’s answer to Apple MacBook Air 2018

Xiaomi on Tuesday fired a salvo at Apple by launching a new version of Mi Notebook Air to take on last year’s MacBook Air. Powered by the eighth-generation Intel Core i5 or Core m3 processor, the Mi Notebook Air boasts of the specifications that are pretty much similar to what Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air packs. Xiaomi took about three months to upgrade the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch from seventh-generation Intel processor to the eighth-generation variant.

With a 12.5-inch full-HD display, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air comes with up to 256GB SSD storage space and 4GB of RAM under the hood. The laptop has a metallic chassis that makes it design quite identical to the MacBook Air. Mi Notebook Air weighs 1.07kg, making it one of the ultra-portable laptops. There are three AKG-tuned speakers integrated into the underside of the laptop. Xiaomi claims the speakers are also supported by Dolby Audio Premium.

For the connectivity, the Mi Notebook Air has one USB-C port, one HDMI port, one USB 3.0 port, and the 3.5mm headphone jack, which was done away with last year’s MacBook Air. The laptop features a backlit keyboard. It comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home. The company is also touting fast charging on the Mi Notebook Air that can boost up battery to up to 50 per cent in 50 minutes. There is a 1-megapixel camera on the top of the display lid that can record videos of up to 1280×720 resolution.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air is currently available in China for a starting price of 3,599 yuan (roughly Rs 38,500) and in two colours – Silver and Gold. The top-end model with eighth-gen Intel Core i5 and 256GB SSD is priced at 4,299 yuan (roughly Rs 45,900). The sale starts March 28 in China.