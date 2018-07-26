Mi Max 3 Pro with Snapdragon 710 processor never existed, says Xiaomi

Xiaomi was long rumoured to be working on two devices simultaneously

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 was recently launched in China after umpteen rumours and speculations. The smartphone is now available to purchase in China, but the company has remained mum on the global launch of the Mi Max 3. There has been another speculation that Xiaomi has so far been silent on, but it made an official announcement today that may disappoint may Mi fans. Alongside the Mi Max 3, the larger variant Mi Max 3 Pro has been in the rumour mill and now Xiaomi has debunked those speculations and gone ahead to confirm that Mi Max 3 Pro is indeed not in the works.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro began cropping up online, thanks to leaked renders and speculations same such. It was also highly expected that the Chinese company could unveil the device with the Mi Max 3 but it didn’t happen. Now, Xiaomi product marketing director Zhi Zhiyuan said, in response to a question posted by a user on Chinese social media website Weibo, that there is no such smartphone and that it won’t see the light of the day. This entirely defies all the listings spotted on US FCC, in addition to the certainty shown by Qualcomm website that there is such a device in existence.

This could mean that maybe Xiaomi never had any such smartphone and it was all mistakenly reported all along, but a better counterstatement would be that Xiaomi may have decided to shelve the Mi Max 3 Pro to curb any sales overlap that might have been caused if it launched alongside the Mi Max 3. Xiaomi is placing big hopes on the Mi Max 3 as it comes nearly a year after its predecessor Mi Max 2, which raked in glorious sale numbers for the company both in China and India.

To recall, Xiaomi was long rumoured to be working on two devices simultaneously, codenamed ‘Comet’ and ‘Sirius’. Both the devices were reported to be running the newly-developed Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. While the Xiaomi ‘Sirius’ turned out to be the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, which is the world’s first smartphone that packs Snapdragon 710 SoC, the ‘Comet’ device never came into existence. It was, meanwhile, believed that this device may publicly launch as Mi Max 3 Pro. With the dismissal of rumours, Xiaomi may have put all the speculations to rest but at the same time, it is still believed to launch a device with Snapdragon 710 SoC sometime later.

The Xiaomi ‘Comet’ smartphone has also been previously leaked to pack an OLED Always On display, dual SIM card support, an IR blaster, NFC, microSD card slot, a 3100mAh battery, and Android 8.1 Oreo. Whether this device will ever be launched and if it will, what name it is going to bear, only time will tell.