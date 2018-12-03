Mi Home Security Camera 360 review: All-round protection in Full HD video

When I first set up the camera, it did not detect the motion, even though I walked by two or three times within range of the camera.

In recent months, Xiaomi has been expanding the presence of its flagship brand Mi in India. We now have Mi Home Security camera, Mi LED TVs, Mi Air Purifiers, and other products being sold in the country. The Mi Home Security Camera 360, priced at Rs 2,699, is capable of recording footage at upto 1080p or Full HD resolution, has a slot for a microSD card, and is capable of motion detection. It can also record video in the dark with the Infrared Night vision.

When it comes to home security cameras, there’s always the question whether we need these, and do they really solve a problem? To answer the second part, CCTV cameras definitely do not deter petty crime. I have seen in my own locality and my house, how thieves have broken in twice and stolen bicycles, despite there being CCTV cameras in the house and in the neighbourhood.

With the Mi Home Security Camera 360, the number of features it sports and the simplicity of using it is what works in its favour. Once both the camera and your phone are connected via the Mi Home app, you can control it from anywhere, which many urban users will find useful.

The Mi Camera’s motion detection feature is useful and accurate. I found myself relying on this when I was alone at home during the night. I had the camera in the drawing room with motion detection and alerts on, which was a good way of keeping an eye on the main entrance in case there was any cause for alarm. The camera also helps when you are out of the house, as we were travelling for Diwali. I could check once in a while to see if anyone else was coming in, other than my daily help.

Another useful feature in the camera is that when motion detection is on, it will send alerts on the app. A small clip of that instance is sent as a message and you can see it to check if all is okay. The audio call feature also works accurately on the Mi Security Home camera. For those with pets alone at home, you can perhaps try calling them. However, it’s not something I am too keen on trying. Pets, especially dogs, can get disconcerted when a camera suddenly starts shouting their name, and might get confused and upset.

Mi Security Camera can be fitted to a wall as well or users can just keep it on their table or wherever else they find convenient. What I liked is that with the Mi camera, nobody requires a fancy setup to access footage. Plus, you can always switch off the camera when you are back home for more privacy.

I did have some issues with the camera initially. When I first set up the camera, it did not detect the motion, even though I walked by two or three times within range of the camera. I did not get alerts from the app capturing this movement, which I thought was odd. But after that first initial hiccup, the camera was regular in sending notifications for motion detection.

If you are someone who stays away from home for long hours or travel far too often, the Mi Home Security Camera 360° can be a useful device in helping you keep tabs on what’s going on at home.

n Estimated street price: Rs 2,699