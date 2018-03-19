Mi Exchange offer: Exchange your old phone and get new Redmi 5, Note 5 among others at cheap prices

Mi exchange offer.

Xiaomi has made it easier for its customers to buy its new products by getting rid of their old ones. The Chinese smartphone giant has launched its Mi Exchange scheme in partnership with Cashify. The company claims that it will offer the ‘best exchange’ value for the user’s device. The offer is available on Xiomi’s official website Mi.com. The exchange program helps the customer’s exchange their old smartphones for a coupon code which they can use to buy a new Xiaomi phone at a discount. The coupon amount can then be used against the price of the smartphone which the user plans to purchase from Mi.com. Xiaomi’s exchange value coupon will be valid for 14 days.

Here are the steps to do it:

Step 1: Select the device which you wish to exchange. We’ll help you unlock the best exchange value basis device condition & the current market price.

Step 2: On accepting the exchange value offered for your device, your Mi account will be credited with the exchange value coupon, instantly.

Step 3: Place a new smartphone order & use the exchange value coupon during checkout.

Step 4: Handover your old phone for a new smartphone at the time of delivery to our executive.

Should the device be in working condition to qualify for this offer?

Xiaomi on its website has written: “Yes. We hope you understand that for the phone to find a new owner it needs to be in working condition with no physical damage. Your phone also needs to have all Screen locks disabled and the device should be unlocked for the exchange to go through.”

How can one send their old phone back?

The Chinese company said: “Your old phone will be picked up by us at the time the new one is delivered. Kindly keep your old phone ready with all your data backed up.”