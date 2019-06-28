Mi Days Sale on Amazon.in, Mi.com: Best Xiaomi offers on Redmi phones, Mi LED TVs, & more

There is good news for those looking to pick from the range of Xiaomi smartphones. The Amazon Mi Days Sale and Mi Super Sale has begun at Amazon.in and will continue till June 30. During the sale, a range of Mi and Redmi phones such as Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Poco F1 are available with attractive bank discount and exchange offers.

In addition, Amazon has been offering extra exchange value and no-cost EMI plans for some Xiaomi smartphones. As part of the Mi Days Sale, Amazon offers 10 per cent instant discount on Xiaomi smartphones availing an EMI option on Yes Bank credit card. If its raining discounts on Amazon.in, mi.com is not much behind in offering additional discounts. It offers additional exchange discount of Rs. 2,000 under Mi Exchange programme, no-cost EMI, and instant cashback worth Rs. 2,200 exclusively for Jio subscribers.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is up for grabs at Rs 12,999 on Mi India website and at Rs 11,999 at Amazon.in in the Amazon Mi Days Sale and Mi Super Sale. Under the sale, the Redmi 6 Pro 3GB + 32GB variant is available at Rs. 8,999 and the 4GB + 64GB variant is available at Rs. 9,999. There are additional discounts on Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 smartphones.

For the Poco F1 smartphone, Mi India online store has listed 6GB + 64GB variant at Rs 17,999 and an additional exchange discount of Rs 3,000. For Jio subscribers, there is an instant cashback of Rs 2,400 and up to 6TB 4G data offer. There are additional no-cost EMI options available on the purchase of this smartphone along with an instant cashback of Rs 750 on Axis Bank cards.

The Chinese-smartphone maker’s Redmi Y2 3GB + 32GB model is available at Rs 7,999 on both the websites while the higher variant is available at Rs 9,720 at amazon.in and at Rs 9,999 at Mi Online store respectively.

The Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3 are selling for starting price of Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively on Amazon.in and mi.com.

During the Mi Days Sale, Amazon is also selling Android TVs and other products from the company. The Mi sports Bluetooth wireless earphones are selling for Rs 1,499 and the Mi power banks are selling at the starting price of Rs 899. The sale brings Mi LED TV 4C PRO 80 cm (32) HD Ready Android TV (Black) at Rs 12,999 while Mi LED TV 4A PRO 123.2 cm (49) Full HD Android TV comes for a price tag of Rs 29,999.