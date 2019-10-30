Mi CC9 Pro aka Mi Note 10 leaks reveal ‘world’s first’ 108-megapixel camera: Launch date, specs & more

The Mi CC9 Pro will be the name for the China model while the name the Mi Note 10 is likely to be given to the international model of the smartphone. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is set to launch the ‘world’s first’ 108-megapixel Penta-camera phone – the Mi CC9 Pro aka Mi Note 10. For the last few days, the Chinese OEM has been teasing the smartphone’s launch and revealed some important details pertaining to Mi Note 10 such as 5x optical zoom, curved OLED display, a waterdrop notch and a higher refresh rate. The Mi CC9 Pro will be the name for the China model while the name the Mi Note 10 is likely to be given to the international model of the smartphone.

Xiaomi’s teaser of the Mi CC9 Pro on Weibo highlights the phone’s curved-edge display with a U-shaped notch on top, which has a subtle curvature. The leaks reveal that the phone’s design is not anything out of the ordinary and appears as if the company wants to highlight the five rear camera setup. The render leaks reveal that the phone’s camera setup is quite identical with other phones of the category and placed on the left corner. The bezels bordering the curved display appear to be uniformly thin alongside all edges and encases a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Mi CC9 Pro has been tipped to pack a telephoto camera that will support 5x optical, 10x hybrid, and 50x digital zoom. For selfies, Mi CC9 Pro could offer a 32-megapixel camera on the front. Despite the ‘advanced’ camera module, Xiaomi is likely to keep the phone’s price in check keeping in mind the preferences of wide Mi fanbase.

Introducing the world’s FIRST 108MP Penta Camera. A new era of smartphone cameras begins now! #MiNote10 #DareToDiscover pic.twitter.com/XTWHK0BeVL — Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) October 28, 2019

Xiaomi has also released a commercial trailer that showcases the zooming capabilities of the Mi CC9 Pro. It shows the phone’s ‘Magic Green’ colour variant in action. The phone is tipped to come in two colour options: green and white.

Coming to the phone’s specifications, the Mi CC9 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor and feature a 6.47-inch AMOLED display. The phone is tipped to pack a powerful 5,170mAH battery and will launch in three storage variants – 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

The Mi CC9 Pro launch is scheduled for November 5.