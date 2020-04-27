MI Bluetooth speakers, earphones: Enjoy your music anytime, anywhere

Of late, Xiaomi is focusing aggressively on the audio front.

When it comes to features and overall user experience, mobile phones from Xiaomi are a distinct notch above others, a trait that the Chinese device maker is extending across its other product categories; smart TV segment is one instance where the company has made rapid strides in recent months. Of late, Xiaomi is focusing aggressively on the audio front. Recently, the company has debuted its Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker enabled with voice assistant. It has also introduced new Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones. We got both the affordable products for review purpose, let us see how they perform.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker (Rs 1,399)

The Mi Outdoor speaker is pretty handy, compact and portable, and promises to offer a great audio experience. It comes equipped with a 5W power output that delivers clear, rich vocals and punchy bass. To enable a wide spectrum of sound frequencies, the speaker features a passive radiator and a diaphragm made of Canadian long fibre pulp vibration film. The passive radiator enhances low frequencies while the diaphragm acts as a perfect damping system delivering natural and clear sound by restraining vibration.

Ideal for personal use, the speaker lets you command and access your favourite voice assistant (Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri) with a simple touch of a button. Bluetooth 5.0 lets the users stream music effortlessly. Featuring a one key function, the speaker enables users to answer or end calls with one touch.

The palm-sized Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker boasts of a premium look and is specially designed for an ultra-mobile lifestyle. A full charge of the 2000mAh battery can provide upto 20 hours of music playback (at 80% volume). The IPX5 rating along with anti-skid edge grip design ensures that you leave your worries of accidental splashes and spills behind.

At my end, I synced the Black colour Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker with my mobile device. Sound emitted fairly good; there is no distortion, it plays pretty good even at high volume. I reckon that this speaker is specially built for the young music enthusiast who wants the best of technology and quality.

Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones (Rs 799)

The Mi Dual-Driver In-Ear earphones come equipped with 10mm and 8mm dynamic drivers delivering rich bass and crisp treble. Designed for an immersive sound experience, it ensures minimal sound distortion while offering extra bass, sparkling trebles and clear mids.

Appearance-wise, the earphones look elegant and are also built to last. The outer shell of the earphone features an elegant carbon look for effortless style. The anodised aluminium cavity perfected with a zircon sandblasting procedure makes the earphones lightweight, scratch-proof and fingerprint resistant. The earphones also feature soft anti-slip earplugs that perfectly fit the contour of your ears offering exceptional comfort.

Mi Dual Driver In-Ear earphones come with the convenience of a 3-button operation and supports voice assistants. The magnetic earbuds ensure that storing the earphones is simpler, and the tangle-free braided cable enhances the tensile resistance and durability of the wire, thus increasing the lifespan of the product.