Mi beard trimmer launched in India: Waterproof, self-sharpening blades and more

(Image source: Mi)

Foraying into personal grooming, Xiaomi has launched the Mi Beard Trimmer in India. The new beard trimmer is IPX7 certified and also doubles up as a power bank. The company announced the launch with a funny music-video style ad featuring Xiaomi India employees and an intro by Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

This marks the first time that Xiaomi India has launched a product in the personal grooming sector. Encased in a waterproof body, the trimmer has two combs along with 20 settings dial, making it a total of 40-length settings which are suitable for any type of beard style. Moreover, the blades are made of stainless steel that come with a ‘self-sharpening design’ with a precision of 0.5mm.

The Mi Beard Trimmer can last up to 90 minutes on a full charge and 10 minutes on a 5-minute charge. It also comes with a travel lock and supports cordless and corded usage with most power banks including Mi Power Bank or USB adaptor. Furthermore, its handy design means that one can easily make it a part of a toiletry kit.

Equipped with self-sharpening blades, a long lasting battery along with an IPX7 waterproof body, Mi Beard Trimmer is a one-stop solution to a variety of grooming challenges. We hope that our Mi Fans and consumers across India would make the most of this handy product while achieving their potentially best beard look thus far,” said Raghu Reddy, Head of Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India

One can pre-order the Mi Beard Trimmer for Rs. 1,199 on its official online store, www.mi.com. It is to be noted that the beard trimmer will be available on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Homes from June 27 in an open sale which start at 12pm (Noon).

As mentioned before, the device is IPX7 certified so that cleaning it under a tap shouldn’t be an issue for if it is submerged in water for up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Xiaomi has said that its quad-edge design makes for a good grip on the trimmer.