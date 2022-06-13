scorecardresearch

Mi Band 6 gets price cut in India; Xiaomi Band 7 incoming?

Written by FE Tech Desk
Mi Band 6
The Mi Band 6 was launched in India last year at a price of Rs 3,499.

Xiaomi has silently slashed the India price of the Mi Band 6, hinting that the Band 7 launch may be imminent. The Mi Band 6 was launched in India last year at a price of Rs 3,499. It is currently listed on Mi.com/in at Rs 2,999 which is Rs 500 lower than the original price. The seventh gen Xiaomi Band was recently launched in China at a starting price of CNY 239 (roughly Rs 3,000).

The Band 7 has a larger 1.62-inch AMOLED screen with always-on functionality while retaining its MI Band 6’s 14-day battery life promise. There are new fitness smarts too including improved blood oxygen level or SpO2 tracking and more workout modes, making the Band 7 quite a comprehensive update over the Mi Band 6.

As for the Mi Band 6, it has a 1.56-inch colour OLED display that stretches all the way to the edges. It is all touchscreen. The screen has a resolution of 152×486 pixels and can peak 450 nits. The top of the screen is protected by 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. It also has an anti-fingerprint coating.

The Mi Band 6 has a PPG heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, and 3-axis gyroscope sensor. It can monitor your heart rate and sleep quality index in addition to recognising your swimming strokes — the band is 5ATM-certified. It can monitor your blood oxygen level, too. The fitness band supports 30 professional modes.

Fuelling the package is a 125mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 14-day battery life on single charge. The fitness band charges through a magnetic dock, so you don’t need to take off the band to charge the device.

