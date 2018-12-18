Mi A2 is Xiaomi’s first Android One phone to get Android 9 Pie: How to download, install

Xiaomi Mi A2 is now receiving the Android 9 Pie update

As 2018 is closing, mobile companies are making sure they deliver the promise of rolling out the Android 9 Pie to their respective smartphone lines within this year. Earlier this week, Xiaomi confirmed the release of Android 9 Pie for its Snapdragon 845-powered Poco F1. It has now announced that the Mi A2 will be the first Android One smartphone from its stable to get the Android 9 Pie update.

The Xiaomi Mi A2, launched earlier this year, is the second Android One released as the successor to the Mi A1. The company shared a tweet on Thursday announcing the rollout of Android 9 Pie for the Mi A2. The Xiaomi Mi A2 will start receiving the update globally starting December 18, as per the tweet. It is worth mentioning that this is the official announcement for the wider rollout while select few Mi A2 units began getting the Android 9 Pie update in November.

Android 9 Pie is finally here! Mi A2 will be the first of our Android One phones to receive the update from 18 Dec! Get ready for all Android 9 Pie features! RT if you have your slice of the Pie now! #MiA2 #Android9Pie #Android9 #AndroidPie pic.twitter.com/7mNfl3Wsd6 — Mi (@xiaomi) December 17, 2018

The toned-down version of Mi A2, the Mi A2 Lite has also been earmarked for the Android 9 Pie rollout. Few Mi A2 Lite units received the update about 10 days after the Mi A2, suggesting a close timeline for the broader release of Android 9 Pie. However, Xiaomi has not said anything officially for the Mi A2 Lite as of now.

For the Mi A1, the company’s first Android One smartphone, Xiaomi has not provided any details, which has left many users high and dry. It is, however, expected that the Mi A1 may get the Android 9 Pie update sometime after the rollout for Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite begins.

The Android 9 Pie will bring many new features to the Mi A2 such as the Adaptive Battery and Digital Wellbeing. The Android One programme on the smartphone would ensure that the Android version is purely stock with minimal additions made by Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded further. It has two cameras on the back – 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel, accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera mounted on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 3010mAh battery under the hood.