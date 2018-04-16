Mi A1 discontinued in India as Xiaomi set to launch Mi A2

Xiaomi is planning to launch a new smartphone on April 25, according to some reports. (Source: Reuters)

Xiaomi has discontinued the Mi A1 Android One smartphone on both the online and offline marketplaces in India as it prepares to launch the Mi A2 aka Mi 6X on April 25 in China. The Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched in September last year in India, however, it can now be seen out of stock on Flipkart and Mi.com. However, the smartphone is available on Amazon India at a hiked price north of Rs 17,999. Xiaomi has reportedly scheduled the launch of a new smartphone, possibly the Mi A2, for April 25 in China, which could be the reason behind this move.

According to 91mobiles that separately confirmed from sources at Xiaomi that the Mi A1 has now been discontinued on online platforms, the ‘preferred partners’ for Xiaomi have not received new stocks for the Mi A1. The last billing date was done a long time ago, it added. Amazon is selling the Mi A1 on its e-commerce website in India but at a price higher than its original price of Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi is planning to launch a new smartphone on April 25, according to some reports. The smartphone said to be the Mi A2, which will be sold as Mi 6X in China, will debut on April 25. The earlier reports suggested that the Mi A2 will also be an Android One smartphone that will launch in India and other markets sometime after the China launch. The smartphone was also recently spotted on TENAA listing in China that revealed its key features and specifications.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to come running on Android 8.1 Oreo, while the Mi 6X model will be preloaded with MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone is said to pack an 18:9 display with narrow bezels, similar to the one seen on Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone is also said to sport a dual camera setup on the back – 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel. On the other hand, the front camera will have a 20-megapixel shooter, which is a significant bump from the Mi A1.