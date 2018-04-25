Mi 6X with 20-megapixel selfie camera, AI prowess launched: Price, specifications

Mi 6X is the company’s second smartphone to come preloaded with its Xiao Ai AI-enabled voice assistant

Mi 6X has finally been launched at an event held at Wuhan University, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun’s alma mater in China. The Xiaomi Mi 6X, aka Mi A2, comes with significant updates over the predecessor Mi 5X, including AI-enabled dual cameras that can now distinguish between more than one human faces and the background to bring an optimal Bokeh effect on group selfies. The Mi 6X touts a 20-megapixel selfie camera as one of its biggest highlights.

Mi 6X Price, Availability

The Mi 6X has been priced at 1,599 yuan (roughly Rs 17,000) for the 4GB/ 64GB model while the 6GB/ 64GB model costs 1,799 yuan (roughly Rs 19,000). The top-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will cost 1,999 yuan (roughly Rs 21,500). The smartphone will be available from April 27 in China. There is no word on the India launch of the smartphone.

Mi 6X Features, Specifications

The Mi 6X is the company’s second smartphone to come preloaded with its Xiao Ai AI-enabled voice assistant. The smartphone touts several AI capabilities, especially for photography that is claimed to not only enhance the shots in both bright and low-light conditions but also optimise the photograph according to the scene mode and subject. The selfies taken by Mi 6X have Bokeh effect in the group selfies. Xiaomi at the launch event demonstrated the prowess of the cameras on the Mi 6X.

The Mi 6X sports a dual camera setup comprising of a 20-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor on the rear. The setup is aligned vertically aligned with a dual-tone LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera, a major bump from the predecessor’s 5-megapixel selfie camera. The selfie camera too comes accompanied by a LED flash.

The other specifications of the Mi 6X include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with two RAM sizes – 4GB and 6GB. There are two storage options – 64GB and 128GB. Overall, there are three RAM and storage combinations available – 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB. The smartphone packs a 5.99-inch LCD display with 1080×2160 pixel resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a USB Type-C port, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and no headphone jack. The Mi 6X is backed by a 3010mAh battery under the hood. It has a thickness of 7.3mm and weighs 166 grams.

The Xiaomi Mi 6X is likely to be announced in India in coming weeks with a new name – Mi A2. In addition to the new moniker, the smartphone is also expected to come running on the stock Android 8.0 Oreo, unlike the MIUI 9 platform on Mi 6X. However, the company has not officially said anything about the launch of Mi A2 in India.