Mi 6X launch set for today: How to watch Live stream, price, and more

Xiaomi Mi 6X is set to launch today at an event that will be held at Wuhan University in China. The event venue is the alma mater of Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun. The Mi 6X, which is speculated to arrive in India with the Mi A2 rebranding, will be the successor to the Mi A1, however, the former variant will run MIUI based on Android 8.0 Oreo while the latter variant is likely to come preloaded with stock Android 8.0 Oreo.

Mi 6X Launch Live Stream

The launch of Xiaomi Mi 6X, aka Mi A2, will commence at 2 pm today, April 25. For its fans, Xiaomi will also be live-streaming the launch event via its China website. Xiaomi will also be posting live tweets from the event, as well as live updates on the MIUI forum, in translated texts.

Mi 6X Price, Specifications

Rumours around the Xiaomi Mi 6X have been doing the rounds for a while now revealing most of its specifications. According to a previous leak, the Mi 6X will come in two RAM and storage configurations – 4GB + 64GB expected to be priced at 1,799 yuan (roughly Rs 19,000) and 6GB + 128GB likely to bear a price tag of 1,999 yuan (roughly Rs 21,000). The official pricing will be announced at the launch event today, alongside the availability in China.

The Mi 6X has so far been reported to come with a design similar to the Redmi Note 5 – something that the teasers posted by Xiaomi also suggested. The smartphone will come with a 6-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is reported to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor under the hood with AI capabilities – possibly the Xiaomi’s new Xiao Ai voice assistant. The smartphone will have a vertically aligned dual camera setup on the rear – 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel. In addition, the front camera on the handset will be a 20-megapixel shooter accompanied by an LED flash.

The Xiaomi Mi 6X is also said to sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has been leaked to pack a 2910mAh battery under the hood. The colour options for the Mi 6X are likely to be Red Flame, Sand Gold, Cherry Powder, Black Stone, and Glacier Blue.