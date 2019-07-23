Mi 5th Anniversary Sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, Mi LED TV & more available with big discounts on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com

The Mi sale has already begun and will continue till July 25. (Source: Mi.com)

Xiaomi’s fifth anniversary is here and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is hosting a three-day sale to commemorate the occasion. Amazon and Flipkart are also offering great deals for its users beginning today. The Mi sale has already begun and will continue till July 25.

During the Mi 5th anniversary sale, the company has announced offers on a range of smartphones such as Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, Redmi 6 Pro, and more. Xiaomi has also said that the Mi Water TDS Tester will go up for crowdfunding on Tuesday at Rs 349. Xiaomi is offering Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones at Rs 1,599 during the event.

Amazon and Mi.com have listed an offer on both SBI credit card and EMI transactions that gives flat 5 per cent off.

Amazon

The Redmi 7 2GB RAM+32GB storage option is available at Amazon.in at Rs 7,499 while its higher variant is available at Rs 8,499.

Amazon India has listed the Redmi Y3 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant at Rs 8,999 while the 4GB RAM+64GB storage option is available at Rs 10,999.

Amazon is offering a discount on Xiaomi Mi A2 and the 6GB+128GB variant of the smartphone is listed at Rs 15,999. An additional discount of Rs 3,000 is available when you exchange your old phone. The 4GB+64GB storage option of the smartphone is listed at Rs 9,999.

The Redmi 6A 2GB RAM+32GB storage option has undergone a price cut and is available at Rs 6,199. The Redmi 6 Pro 4GB RAM+64GB variant is available for Rs 9,999 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro is listed at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. The Redmi 6 3GB RAM+64GB variant is available at Rs 6,999.

Amazon has also listed Mi Power Banks starting at Rs 899, original Mi Accessories at Rs 199. All the Mi Sale deals can be viewed on the Amazon dedicated page.

Flipkart

Flipkart is offering a Rs 2,000 discount on the Redmi Note 7S during the Mi 5th anniversary sale. The 3GB+32GB storage option is listed at Rs 9,999 while the 4GB+64GB ROM variant is available at Rs 11,999. The Poco F1 is available with an extra exchange discount. The 6GB RAM+64GB storage option is listed at Rs 17,999 while the 6GB RAM+128GB model is listed at Rs 18,999, and the 8GB RAM+256GB storage option is listed at Rs 22,999.

The Redmi 7A will be put on flash sale this Thursday at 12 noon on Flipkart. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in an open sale on both Flipkart and Mi.com. Customers can look for deals on the purchase of Redmi Y2 and Redmi Go phones at the e-commerce platform. In addition to smartphones, there are offers on Mi gadgets such as Mi Band HRX and Mi TV 4 Pro. While Mi Band HRX is listed at Rs 999, the Mi TV 4 Pro is available at Rs 12,499 and the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch is listed at Rs 21,999. For more details about the deals, you can visit Flipkart.com.

Mi.com

Xiaomi is hosting a special flash sale at MI.com where customers can get certain products for Rs 5. The Redmi Note 7S smartphone is available for a discount of Rs 2,000 and Redmi Y3 is available at Rs 3,000 off.

While there are great discounts on smartphones, Mi.com is offering Rs 555 Paytm cashback on flight bookings as well. Xiaomi will host a half price sale at 4pm and 6pm on Thursday.

The Rs 5 flash sale on Mi.com will see the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Mi Luggage go on sale at 4pm IST today, followed by the Redmi Y3 and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch at 6pm IST today. Tomorrow, Mi.com will offer Redmi Go and Mi Luggage at 4pm IST in the Mi next flash sale at Rs 5, while the Mi Home Security Camera and Mi Casaual Backpack will be offered at 6pm IST tomorrow. A Small=Big sale, where a bundle of products can be bought for the price of one product, will be held on Mi.com on Wednesday, July 24 at 4pm and 6pm. Finally, a Half Price Sale has been announced, where products such as the Mi Soundbar, Mi LED TV 4C Pro (32), and a others will be available at half price. The Half Price Sale will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 4pm and 6pm on Mi.com.

