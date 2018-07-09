Mi 4th Anniversary Sale 2018: Massive discounts on Redmi Note 5, Mi TV 4K, and more!

Mi 4th Anniversary Sale begins tomorrow

Xiaomi entered India in 2014 with the launch of the Mi 3 smartphone and within a period of four years, it has established an empire in the Indian smartphone market, outperforming Samsung and other big players. The company is now celebrating its fourth year anniversary in India with the kickoff of ‘Mi 4th Anniversary Sale’. For those who have participated in Mi sales held previously on special occasions, it offers popular products at discounted price points, on top of flash sales that see smartphones and other Xiaomi products available at a single-digit price.

The Mi 4th Anniversary sale will begin tomorrow, July 10 and will run till July 12, however, the Reward Mi members will begin seeing the deals starting at 12 pm today. Xiaomi is offering a host of smartphones including Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi Max 2, Mi Mix 2 and other items such as Mi Band 2, Mi TV 4 55-inch. Xiaomi is giving the customers additional discount and cashback offers on the purchases made using SBI cards, Paytm, and MobiKwik.

The SBI credit card holders will get a flat discount of Rs 500 on a minimum cart value of Rs 7,500, while the same discount amount will be applicable on Paytm purchases of Rs 8,999 or higher. Paytm users will also get a cashback of Rs 1,000 on flights and Rs 500 on movie tickets. MobiKwik users will be eligible to get 25 per cent SuperCash up to Rs 3,000.

Mi 4th Anniversary Sale 2018 Deals

Under the sale, the Chinese giant is slashing the price of a range of products. However, the most interesting part of the sale is the flash sales that will be held daily at 4 pm between July 10 and July 12. Xiaomi will be offering eligible products at Rs 4 under the flash sale, so it is obvious you will need to be fast enough to not miss the deal. The products that will be available under the flash sale are Redmi Y2 (price starting at Rs 9,999), Redmi Y1 (price starting at Rs 8,999), Redmi Note 5 Pro (starting at Rs 14,999), Mi LED TV 4 55-inch (price at 44,999), Mi Band 2 (priced at Rs 1,799), and Mi Body Composition Scale (priced at Rs 1,999).

The discounts will also be applicable to other products including the Mi Mix 2 that will be available at Rs 27,999 (listed price Rs 29,999), Mi Earphones at Rs 649 (listed price Rs 699), Mi Max 2 at Rs 14,999 (listed price Rs 15,999), Mi Band 2 at Rs 1,599 (listed price Rs 1,799), and Travel Backpack at Rs 1,899 (listed price Rs 1,999). For the travellers, Xiaomi has bundled a Travel Combo comprising a Mi Travel Backpack worth Rs 1,999 and a Mi Selfie Stick Tripod worth Rs 1,099.

There are some products that are available in limited quantity under the Blink & Miss Deals, so interested buyers will have to be real quick if they wish to get their hands on one of these products. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Mi VR Play 2 will be available at Rs 9,999 as a combo, while a combo of Redmi Y1 and Mi Bluetooth Headset can be grabbed at Rs 8,999. The combo of Mi Pocket Speaker and Mi Earphones Basic will go on sale at Rs 1,499. All of the aforementioned deals, along with some other offers, will be available until the stock of 200 units lasts. In addition, the Mi Air Purifier 2 will have 50 units under the sale and it will be available at Rs 8,999 along with an additional filter.

The Mi 4th Anniversary Sale will allow Mi Fans to win coupons worth Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500 – which can be applied on the purchases of accessories of minimum Rs 600 value. The coupons will go live at 10 am daily between July 10 and July 12. Apart from this, Xiaomi will allow the customers to exchange their old smartphone for a new phone with the exchange value adjusted as the discount towards the latter’s purchase under the Mi Exchange. The customers can also avail Mi Protect programme at Rs 469 while there will be mobile protective cases and covers available starting Rs 29.