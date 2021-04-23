Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi’s answer to Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro: Specs, India price and everything to know

The Mi 11 Ultra costs Rs 69,999 (12GB/256GB) in India.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 Ultra in India. This is its most ambitious phone in the country to date. Unlike many of its phones, including the Mi 11, the Mi 11 Ultra is an out-and-out premium flagship – not a flagship killer – with high-end specs and premium design. The Mi 11 Ultra is also its most expensive phone in the country to date.

But Xiaomi being Xiaomi has somehow managed to pull yet another rabbit out of its hat by pricing the Mi 11 Ultra lower in India relative to both China and Europe. The Mi 11 Ultra costs Rs 69,999 (12GB/256GB) in India. That’s same as the OnePlus 9 Pro while at the same time, it undercuts the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (starting Rs 1,05,999).

Mi 11 Ultra specs and features

The headlining feature of the Mi 11 Ultra is its big camera setup – like, literally – which houses even bigger specs. The phone has a 50MP primary camera with a massive 1/1.12-inch Samsung GN2 sensor (a first for this form factor) sitting behind an optically stabilised f/1.95 aperture lens.

This is paired with two 48MP cameras (Sony IMX598 sensor), one with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens (128-degree field-of-view) and another with a periscope-style telephoto lens for a total of 120x zoom (5x optical).

Xiaomi claims the Mi 11 Ultra is the world’s first phone with Dual Pixel Pro technology for fast auto focus and the first Mi phone with multi-point direct Time-of-Flight laser focus system for higher accuracy.

All the three cameras in the Mi 11 Ultra support night mode and can shoot in 8K.

If the setup wasn’t jam-packed already, Xiaomi has also squeezed a 1.1-inch rear AMOLED display here for rear camera selfies and notifications.

Rest of the Mi 11 Ultra is no slouch either. It has a 6.81-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 2K or QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling). It can also play Dolby Vision content like the iPhone 12.

Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage. Software inside the phone is Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 which is based on Android 11. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast wired and wireless charging. Rounding off the package are Harmon Kardon dual stereo speakers and IP68 water and dust resistance.

The Mi 11 Ultra has a ceramic back (available in white and black) and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front held together by a metallic frame.

Xiaomi is yet to announce availability details. We will update this piece as soon as we have more information.

