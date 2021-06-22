Mi 11 Lite with slim and light design, Mi Watch Revolve Active with SpO2 tracking launched in India: specs, price, other details

Mi Watch Revolve Active, Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 Lite phone and Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch in India. Both products in typical Xiaomi fashion, punch above their weight in terms of specs and pricing. With the Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi is entering the lifestyle segment one that’s long dominated by Oppo and Vivo, while the Mi Watch Revolve Active is its second smartwatch in India (after last year’s Mi Watch Revolve).

Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active India prices and availability details

Mi 11 Lite comes in two configurations. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 21,999. A model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell for Rs 23,999. The phone will be available from June 28 across Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Studio, and Xiaomi authorised retail partners.

Mi Watch Revolve Active has been launched in India at a price of Rs 9,999 though for a limited period, Xiaomi will sell it at a discounted price of Rs 8,999. The smartwatch will be available from June 25 across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores.

Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active specs and features

The main highlight of the Mi 11 Lite is its paper slim dimensions. The phone weighs just 157g and measures only 6.8mm. It has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling). Another highlight is the support for 10-bit colour. The Mi 11 Lite can also play HDR10 content and has a peak brightness of 800nits.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G system-on-chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS2.2 storage. This is expandable via a hybrid slot. The phone is 4G-only. Xiaomi says it might launch a 5G variant basis of feedback and demand. The 5G model of the Mi 11 Lite has a Snapdragon 750G keeping rest of the specs the same.

The Mi 11 Lite has a 4250mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. Software inside the phone is Android 11-based MIUI 12.

For photography, the phone has three cameras on the back, a 64MP main camera with Samsung GW3 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 5MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

Rounding off the package are IP53 rating and dual speakers with Hi-Res support.

You can read more about Mi 11 Lite here: Mi 11 Lite first look (in pictures): Comparison with Redmi Note 10 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The Mi Watch Revolve Active has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 450nits of brightness and always-on functionality. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. As expected, all the smartwatches in the list let you add watch faces for customisation. It supports 24×7 real-time heart rate monitoring. It has a blood oxygen saturation or SpO2 monitor. It can track your sleep, stress, vital signs, VO2 Max and facilitate guided breathing. It can count steps, calories burned, and set goals for you. Lastly, it can automatically detect workouts and supports 117 sports modes.

The smartwatch has a dedicated 12nm Airoha GPS chip that’s said to make it latch on and hold on to one of four major positioning systems: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS, with up to 85 percent better accuracy. It supports Alexa and is rated 5ATM.

The 420mAh battery inside the Mi Watch Revolve Active is rated to deliver 14 days of “typical” usage.

You can read more about Mi Watch Revolve Active here: Mi Watch Revolve Active first look (in pictures): Comparison with OnePlus Watch and Realme Watch S Pro

