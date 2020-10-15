Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T are Xiaomi’s answer to OnePlus 8T; here’s everything to know

Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T 5G phones in India. The announcement comes just a day after OnePlus announced the OnePlus 8T 5G. So, we know, who Xiaomi is going after. The Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T follow hot on the heels of the Mi 10 but they are not necessarily better — or less capable — than it. What I can tell you by looking at their spec sheet is, it’s a confusing but a very exciting portfolio of high-end Mi phones which means, among other things, no pesky Xiaomi ads — not to mention, another good option to look forward to ahead of the festive season.

Before diving into the hardware and pricing, let me make one thing clear. The Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T are basically the same phones all the way from design to feature set. The only difference between the two phones lies in the main camera. The Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP camera — same as the Mi 10 — Mi 10T swaps that with a 64MP camera.

Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T India price and availability

The Mi 10T Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 39,999. This is for the model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Mi 10T comes in at a starting price of Rs 35,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 37,999 for 8GB/128GB.

Pre-orders for the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T are now live on Mi.com/in, Flipkart, and Mi Home stores. Xiaomi is yet to reveal shipping details.

Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T specs, top features

The Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T are 6.67-inch phones with a 1080p+ resolution and punch hole cut-out like the Mi 10. The panel is LCD but it is faster. Unlike the Mi 10’s 90Hz display, the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T’s screens can refresh 144 times per second. They are also capable of automatically adjusting to the content on screen as a measure to save battery life sort of like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — Xiaomi calls this Adaptive Sync claiming it ensures 8-10 hours of extra battery life over competing devices.

Under the hood, the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor same as the Mi 10. This is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage — this is non-expandable. Software inside the phones is Android 10-based MIUI 12 and both of them are 5G-ready. Both phones are powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support (this is 4,780mAh and 30W in Mi 10). There is no wireless charging or official IP rating though.

Also Read Poco X3 review: Punching above its weight

The Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T have three cameras on the rear. This is a combination of 108MP (64MP in Mi 10T) main with OIS, 13MP ultra-wide-angle, and 5MP macro. On the front, both phones come with a 20MP camera.

Both the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T have a glass and metal body available in two colourways, cosmic black with a ceramic finish and lunar silver with a frosted matte finish. Rounding off the package are dual stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.