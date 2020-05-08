Mi 10 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 108MP camera is Xiaomi’s answer to OnePlus 8 Pro

The Mi 10 5G is Xiaomi ’s first high-end Mi flagship in India in three years.

Xiaomi is finally bringing out the big guns to compete with OnePlus, even Samsung, and not to mention, Realme. The Mi 10 5G is Xiaomi’s answer to the OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20+/S20 Ultra, Realme X50 Pro 5G, and every other high-end flagship that you can think of. The Mi 10 5G isn’t Xiaomi’s most powerful phone, that will be the Mi 10 Pro 5G, but as of today, it is the company’s most premium offering in the Indian market. Period.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G India price

The Mi 10 5G is Xiaomi’s most expensive phone to date in India. We knew this was coming though. Long before the launch, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain had confirmed that the Mi 10 5G won’t exactly be an “aggressively” priced affair, like the company’s other products. This is in part due to the fact that Xiaomi won’t make this phone in India, at least not in the initial days, so import duties will apply. There’s also the depreciating Rupee to consider. Plus, the Government of India’s recent GST hike on smartphones and components is also a factor.

So, how much will the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G cost in India? Xiaomi is bringing the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB variants of the Mi 10 5G to India for now.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 8GB/128GB: Rs 49,999

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 8GB/256GB: Rs 54,999

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G India availability

The Mi 10 5G will is now available for pre-order in India from Mi.com and Amazon India e-commerce websites. The phone will be available in two options, Coral Green and Twilight Grey.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has brought worldwide manufacturing to a grinding halt. Whether or not that will affect Mi 10 5G supplies in India, is something only time will tell.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G specs and features

The Mi 10 5G is a premium flagship phone, akin to a OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20+. It has a near all-glass body with curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as on the back. On the front, the Mi 10 5G has a 6.67-inch 1080p+ or FHD+ AMOLED display (1120 nits peak brightness) with a 90Hz refresh rate and punch hole cutout. The cutout houses a 20MP selfie camera. There’s an in-screen fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the Mi 10 5G packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. This is non-expandable. The Mi 10 5G, is 5G-ready out-of-the-box, and in India, the phone also supports dual-SIM functionality. The phone has dual stereo speakers, though there’s no headphone jack. There’s vapour chamber cooling and Wi-Fi 6.

The Mi 10 5G cameras are the phone’s other main highlight. The Mi 10 5G has a “whopping” 108MP primary rear camera, much like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The setup involves a large 1/1.33-inch sensor with OIS that sits behind an f/1.69 aperture 7P lens. The 108MP main camera is paired with three other cameras, a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera with 123-degree field-of-view, plus two 2MP cameras, one for macros or closeups, and the other for depth sensing aka portrait photography. The Mi 10 5G is capable of recording 8K videos at 30fps in addition to 1080p and 720p at 60fps. There’s a new Night Mode 2.0 and “pro” video mode on-board the Mi 10 5G.

Elsewhere, the Mi 10 5G is backed by a 4,780mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging — both wired and wireless. Xiaomi will bundle a 30W fast charger in the box. The Mi 10 5G also supports 10W reverse wireless charging so you can use it as a wireless charging mat to charge other Qi compatible devices.

Software inside the phone is Android 10-based MIUI 11, and because the Mi 10 5G is a “premium” Xiaomi phone, there won’t be any ads on it in India.

Why is Xiaomi launching Mi 10 5G in India?

The Mi 10 5G is Xiaomi’s first high-end Mi flagship in India in three years. Last time, the Xiaomi sub-brand saw some action in this category, it was in 2017. The phone in question was the rather unconventional Mi Mix 2. While the last conventional Mi-branded flagship was the Mi 5 that came a year before in 2016. So you see, why the Mi 10 5G is so important.

The Mi 10 5G India launch is part of Xiaomi’s much broader strategy with regards to Mi in the country. Earlier in the year, Xiaomi had confirmed that it’s gearing a bunch of Mi flagship products, plus ecosystem products, for India. The confidence to bring out the big guns comes from how well-placed Xiaomi is in India, right now. Especially with the Redmi sub-brand. Which is why Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Box 4K (that will take on the Amazon Fire TV stick), Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 that look a lot like the Apple AirPods but cost way less, and 30W Mi Wireless charger, alongside the Mi 10 5G.