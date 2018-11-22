MevoFit Play N100: Loud and crystal clear – Good wireless headphone

Inside the box, you will get the MevoFit Play N100 headset, USB charging cable, spare earbuds and a user manual.

MevoFit Play N100 by MevoFit is a wireless Bluetooth headphone set with a pretty good microphone. Connected to your mobile phone or laptop, the effect and impact of the sound from the headphones is enhanced with extra bass and noise reduction from the noise cancellation technology. The in-ear neckband wireless headphones are water resistant and sweatproof. They are ergonomically designed for a comfortable wear while engaging in activities like running, gym workouts and sports or even while commuting.

Out of its extensive packaging, the headset is extremely flexible and lightweight. It is innovatively designed with a flex neck band to fit all sizes. The elegant wireless neckband headphones offer high performance dynamic audio and superior quality music with unprecedented convenience.

Company officials say that the MevoFit Play N100 is quite durable against rain and dust too. The headphone set has an impressive spec sheet. It is equipped with music controls and music play functions with a 12 hours music/call powerful battery. The headphones support hands-free calling with just a touch of a button. The device ensures good quality voice for crystal clear calls and music. It comes with a long-lasting battery.

In my assessment, the MevoFit Play N100 is a handy and smart headphone set that can be worn for long hours. The best part, it does not cost a bomb. The headphones are available at an affordable price of Rs 1,990.