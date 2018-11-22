MevoFit Play N100: Loud and crystal clear – Good wireless headphone

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 2:29 AM

The MevoFit Play N100 is a good wireless headphone set that sounds great and fits every budget.

MevoFit Play N100, MevoFit Play N100 headphone, MevoFit Play N100 earphones, MevoFit Play N100 priceInside the box, you will get the MevoFit Play N100 headset, USB charging cable, spare earbuds and a user manual.

MevoFit Play N100 by MevoFit is a wireless Bluetooth headphone set with a pretty good microphone. Connected to your mobile phone or laptop, the effect and impact of the sound from the headphones is enhanced with extra bass and noise reduction from the noise cancellation technology. The in-ear neckband wireless headphones are water resistant and sweatproof. They are ergonomically designed for a comfortable wear while engaging in activities like running, gym workouts and sports or even while commuting.

Inside the box, you will get the MevoFit Play N100 headset, USB charging cable, spare earbuds and a user manual. Out of its extensive packaging, the headset is extremely flexible and lightweight. It is innovatively designed with a flex neck band to fit all sizes. The elegant wireless neckband headphones offer high performance dynamic audio and superior quality music with unprecedented convenience.

Company officials say that the MevoFit Play N100 is quite durable against rain and dust too. The headphone set has an impressive spec sheet. It is equipped with music controls and music play functions with a 12 hours music/call powerful battery. The headphones support hands-free calling with just a touch of a button. The device ensures good quality voice for crystal clear calls and music. It comes with a long-lasting battery.

In my assessment, the MevoFit Play N100 is a handy and smart headphone set that can be worn for long hours. The best part, it does not cost a bomb. The headphones are available at an affordable price of Rs 1,990.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. MevoFit Play N100: Loud and crystal clear – Good wireless headphone
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition