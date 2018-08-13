MevoFit Drive tracks your steps, distance, running, calories burned and active minutes

A user can track workouts, steps, calories burnt, active minutes and sleep patterns.

It’s virtually raining fitness bands and trackers these days. Almost every week, there is a new fitness wearable device that gets introduced in the Indian market. MevoFit Drive fitness band is the latest entrant to enter the devices space, it is available on Amazon and Flipkart in three colour options (Black, Red and Blue) for Rs 3,999, while the unit with an extra strap will cost Rs 4,999.

The MevoFit Drive is a lightweight fitness band which is splash-proof, scratch tolerant and skin friendly. It is easy to use as it operates on touch and swipe technology. There is effortless charging with USB direct. Switched on, it seamlessly syncs data between the band and app through Bluetooth connectivity.

A user can track workouts, steps, calories burnt, active minutes and sleep patterns. The MevoFit Drive has multi-sport modes—running, biking, basketball, yoga, etc, with real-time sync. It has Reminders and Alert options as well; it will alert the user if there is a long sedentary period, plus there are alerts for text messages, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp notifications, etc.

In my assessment, the MevoFit Drive is a handy and smart band that can be worn throughout the day, provided you have not strapped it tightly around the wrist. Just wear it nice and easy in a casual manner around your wrist. The best part, it syncs all the data captured around your activity from the band in the app for unified data management. At one glance, you are able to keep a tab on all your daily activity.

Additionally, the MevoFit Drive assures a user of consolidated output. It makes it easier to reach goals as everything is consolidated at one place. You can also get access to all the premium features of Mevo app with this band. The product works on all popular phone brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi Mi, Huawei, Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, One Plus, LG etc.