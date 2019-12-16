Mevofit Dark Beat Z100 review: Wireless freedom, powerful sound

With up to eight hours of continuous audio playback, there’s enough juice to last all day.

MevoFit Dark Beat Z100 is a lightweight, USB charged headphone with all the features one might find in conventional, high-priced earphones. Think of it (Dark Beat Z100) as a pair of headphones that lets you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take calls with the most powerful microphone system for a voice pickup.

MevoFit has engineered the Z100 without wires or compromises, so that users can be left alone with their music and nothing else in the way. The custom high-end drivers have been engineered to provide good performance, acoustic experience and superior comfort. These high-end drivers crank out amazing strong bass, vibrant mids and sparkling highs to create a good acoustic experience.

Switched on and connected to a mobile device, a user can go hands-free and take calls on the go with the integrated microphone at the click of a button. There is up to eight hours of playtime (and 100 hours of standby time), that allows you to bring your A-game from dawn till dusk. You can always rely on the 250mAh rechargeable Lithium battery. Plus, the headphones come with SD card slot for easy accessibility.

Dark Beat Z100 has an attractive design, a lightweight body and a sturdy headset which keeps the audio delivery intact. It has an ergonomic base to create a custom fit for any head shape so you can keep your music all to yourself. With its super flexible structure, you can fold it and travel light.

The MevoFit Dark Beat Z100 is available on Amazon and MevoFit’s website for Rs. 2,990.

Estimated street price: Rs. 2,990