Meta to bring Community Chats to Messenger, Facebook Groups; admins to get ‘robust’ moderation capabilities

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that starting today they will begin testing the Community Chats in Messenger and Facebook Groups. Facebook says the feature will allow users to create Facebook Groups, start chats, audio channels, and invite people to join their group.

Meta in its blog has mentioned that Community Chats will allow people to connect and discuss topics of interests they share. They will be able to share their thoughts through multiple formats, text, audio and videos.

Community Chats can be initiated from both Messenger and Facebook Groups.

Here’s how Community Chats will work:

Admins will be able to create several categories helping their communities to connect. They will also be able to start a chat for group members around specific topics, an event chat which could be related to a specific kind of meeting or an event, a view-only broadcast chat for admins for announcing group-wide updates and an admin-only chat for collaborating with admins and moderators.

Admins will also be able create audio channels allowing group members to share live commentary or receive real-time support. The participants will also have the option to enable their video once they have entered the audio channel.

To control the audio and chat, admins will have the moderation capabilities such as blocking, muting or suspending members from the group. They can even remove the members or their messages.

Admins will also get Admin Assist, allowing them to set criteria which will automatically remove, report, suspend messages which would contain violating content in nature.

Lastly, members of Community Chats will also be able report messages to their group admins/Meta or even leave the chat.

