Meta launches new profile switching interface for easy navigation between Facebook and Instagram

Joining the bandwagon of apps that are busy building ways to improve their cross-platform sharing, Meta- formerly known as Facebook has announced a new profile-switching interface that will make it easier to navigate between the two major apps owned by the company-Facebook and Instagram. The company claims that it will help users stay on top of all notifications and make app access easier.

Meta in its blog post announced that the new interface for the Accounts Center will allow users to easily switch between Facebook and Instagram if the two apps are added to the same Account centre. This will also let users see their Facebook and Instagram accounts together in one place. To let users keep up with all the notifications they receive on both platforms, the new UI will have notifications displayed for each profile. This will also help users save time as they won’t have to navigate through their phone’s screen, multitasking or the app drawer. Meta has confirmed testing this feature for iOS, Android and web globally.

Alongside, the company has also announced a restructured account registration and login flow for both iOS and Android users that will help people use either of the account details (Facebook or Instagram) to access the other.

“People new to our products can create a Facebook or Instagram account, and then use that account to sign up for additional ones. And people who have both a Facebook and an Instagram account can now easily use login information from one app to access the other, as long as their accounts are in the same Accounts Center,” the company wrote in its blog post.

Meta further added that there will be no compromise on the security features such as blocking, login credentials, and changing passwords and its existing security features will apply to both the updates.

To ensure that the user is aware of all activities across all Meta app accounts, it will notify user when a new sign-up is done using their existing account or when an account is added to their Accounts Center.

