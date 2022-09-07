Meta Connect Conference 2022 on October 11: Horizon Worlds update, Cambria VR headset and more expected

Meta has announced that the Meta Connect Conference 2022 event will take place on October 11. The conference is specifically devoted towards augmented and virtual reality tech. Mark Zuckerberg via a post has announced that the event will take place on October 11 at 7am ET (4:30pm IST).

Similar to what happened last year, the event will be streamed virtually on Reality Labs’ Facebook page.

According to reports, Meta will finally be showing off its Project Cambria high-end VR headset which is said to be named Meta Quest Pro officially. Looking at the post, Mark Zuckerberg can be seen teasing the headset by wearing a headset. It is expected that the headset is most likely to cost $800 or more.

It is also contemplated that in addition to Project Cambria, Meta might also be in the process of working on various other virtual reality and augmented reality devices.

Project Cambria will come along with some new features which will be powered by eye tracking as well as facial tracking. This will provide the users with the ability to have eye contact in virtual reality. As per the short demo by Zuckerberg, it is said that the headset might also come with high-resolution colour display, head tracking etc.

He has also promised major updates for the Horizon avatars and will also discuss updates about it.

The upcoming event will also be the company’s first big VR event ever since Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook’s rebranding to Meta. This happened last year, also during the Connect conference.

It is seen that Meta has spent almost $10 billion a year to work on Zuckerberg’s vision of creating the next major software platform.

