Merry Christmas: How to send Christmas Stickers on WhatsApp to your friends, family

Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp: Christmas is around the corner and people are preparing to welcome Santa Claus in style. The festival is celebrated worldwide with great fervour and zeal. To make the occasion special, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has come up with a new idea. The instant messaging app has launched special Stickers to enable users to greet their loved ones on the Christmas.

The WhatsApp Stickers service was announced just a few months ago for both Android and iOS users. The service has now become a big hit as it shifted people from traditional methods of sending greetings through texts, pictures, emojis, GIFs and videos. As the world prepares to welcome Santa on December 25, here is how you can send WhatsApp Christmas Stickers to your dear ones.

To send Christmas Stickers on WhatsApp just follow these 5 simple steps:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone. Select the person to whom you wish to send the Sticker. Now touch the emoji icon that is displayed at the top left-hand corner of your message box.

Step 2: Now at the bottom of the message box, you will see three options – emoji, GIF and Stickers. The Stickers option is displayed next to emoji and GIF buttons. Click on the Stickers button. A new box will open.

Step 3: Now click on the + icon. You will find the + icon on the right-hand side of the Christmas Stickers message box. Once you click on the said icon, you will find the sticker pack called ‘Merry and Bright.’

Step 4: You will see a set of Christmas stickers. Now download the stickers that you wish to send from the list.

Step 5: Once you are done with the download option, go to the Stickers menu. You will see a new icon of a snowman on your Stickers tab. Now click on that. This will take you to a new message box where you will see the Christmas Stickers. Now click on your favourite sticker and send it your friends, colleagues and dear ones.

Recently, WhatsApp had launched a new feature that allows you to personalise stickers, meaning you can convert any image including selfies into a sticker and send it to your friends.