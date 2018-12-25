Merry Christmas: Google celebrates Jesus Christ’s birthday with this special Doodle

The birth of Christ is an event of utmost importance for the Christians across the world and it is believed that God had sent his son on earth as a sacrifice to redeem sins of the people on the earth.

Merry Christmas: Today is December 25, the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, which is observed and celebrated as Christmas Day. Tech-giant, Google, is celebrating the ‘Santa Clause’ festival with a special doodle dedicated to it. Jesus is the Son of God and the second of the Holy Trinity of Christianity (the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit). The birth of Christ is an event of utmost importance for the Christians across the world and it is believed that God had sent his son on earth as a sacrifice to redeem sins of the people on the earth.

Google has come up with an animated doodle on its search Home page, that wishes all Happy Holidays. The doodle is basically all that would make your heart and mind feel like awesome with the Google logo decorated with Christmas ornaments, a huge Christmas tree, and what looks like Mr and Mrs Claus wrapping up gifts. It is exciting to at and would probably feel like it is just for you, your gift!

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas: How to send Christmas Stickers on WhatsApp to your friends, family

Also, when you move the cursor of your mouse on the doodle, you can see ‘Happy Holidays’ written. Google’s logo there is a decorated Christmas tree with gifts kept below it. That’s not all, there are two Reindeers; one resting on a sofa and other on the floor. There is also an elf resting on a rocking chair with a gift in his hand.

Happy Holidays!

“Holidays 2018 (Northern Hemisphere Day 3) It’s that festive time of year again! Sending along holiday cheer to you & your loved ones during this merry time. Happy Holidays!”

Meanwhile, don’t forget to tap the play button on the doodle, which makes Mr and Mrs Claus’ chair rock, along with the ornaments and other decorations.

Google has been celebrating with a new Google Doodle every day since 23 December in some countries. In India though, this is the first of ‘Happy Holiday’ doodle that one can see today.

ALSO READ: Explained: How to make WhatsApp Stickers from selfies and photos

Christmas, which falls on 25th of December every year, is celebrated as the birth of Jesus Christ. On this day people all around the world decorate their houses with lights and Christmas trees. They have feasts, exchange gifts, bake plum cakes, sing carols and pray at church. Christmas is even more special for children, as they wait for Santa Claus to bring their gifts.

According to the Holy Bible, Christ was born in a stable in Bethlehem to Mother Mary and Saint Joseph. Mary, the Virgin Mother, was engaged to Joseph when she miraculously conceived through the Holy Spirit. She was foretold about this by an angel of God, who said she will name the child Jesus and he will be known as the Messiah or saviour.