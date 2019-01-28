Meizu M6T Review: Pretty much does the job

Meizu M6T is one of the latest smartphones launched to take on the budget range devices in India

Meizu made a comeback into the Indian market with the launch of as many as three smartphones last year. The Chinese company entered India alongside its peers some years ago but it could not make a significant dent. The company is now looking to make its presence known once again with a flagship smartphone and two budget smartphones to cater to a rather wide range of customers. Meizu launched the M16th, M6T, and C9 in India in December last year.

The Meizu M16T, particularly, sits at the budget tier with a price of Rs 7,999 in India – an overcrowded lot for the ‘value for money’ smartphones such as Realme C1 and Redmi 6. The smartphone comes with a ‘young’ label to it, which the company claims will suit to the needs of the young users. But, can it make the cut among strong contenders from the rival companies back from the homeland? Let’s find out.

Meizu M6T Design, Display, and Hardware

The Meizu M6T is a budget phone, which means there won’t be expensive build material. However, the handset manages to entice us with the plastic material used in the body. It has got a smooth and glossy finish, which is just good considering the price. We got the gold colour variant of the Meizu 6T – however, it inclines somewhat towards rosy tint. The rear surface of the smartphone has the branding that mentions the device is “Made in China”. On the upper part, the smartphone bears the dual camera island – above it is the LED flash and below is the circular fingerprint sensor cavity.

On the left side of the Meizu M6T, there is the SIM tray that houses a hybrid pattern – two nano-sized SIM cards or one Nano-SIM card and a microSD card can be inserted together. The right side is where the power button and the volume rocker reside. In our time with the smartphone, we found the buttons to be tactile. On the top edge, there is the 3.5mm headphone jack while the Micro-USB port, microphone, and the speaker grille are at the bottom edge.

Coming to the fascia, the Meizu M6T has a 5.7-inch display with a HD+ resolution. There is an earpiece speaker at the top, accompanied by the sensor layer and the front camera. It’s unconventional to not see the notch on this phone, which, we feel, is something that users will find oddly satisfying and different. There is a thick chin at the bottom of the smartphone though.

The Meizu M6T packs an IPS LCD display with the 2.5D curved glass protection. Despite the HD+ resolution, the display manages to produce punchy colours and vibrancy to the media content. The viewing angles are good and we did not feel any letdown in terms of what Meizu has given on the display. That said, the text and content legibility under the sunlight is subpar – we had to squint a bit more to be able to read properly. This is more noticeable when there is black/ dark content being played on the display. Even though the brightness of the display was manually set to the maximum, the display struggles in bright environments.

For the hardware, the Meizu M6T packs a MediaTek MT6750 processor backed by either the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage or the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The smartphone also houses a Mali-T860MP2 GPU for graphics. While the processor is adequately powerful for a device in the budget range, the company could have gone for the Snapdragon 430 processor that has an edge over the MediaTek Helio P23 processor. However, it doesn’t really affect the overall performance of the device – again, the opinion is strictly subjective to the device’s pricing. The Meizu M6T has a decent speaker placed at the bottom, which is also the very reason it often gets blocked by the fingers or palm while playing games in the landscape mode.

Meizu M6T Cameras

Photography is a key aspect of a phone now – it doesn’t matter if it’s a smartphone or a feature phone. It’s something a customer definitely wants on their phone to have. Meizu M6T manages to keep that customer happy with a setup of dual cameras on the rear. Not only is the camera setup powered by two sensors on the rear, its placement at the middle of the upper portion makes it look good.

The photographs clicked from the Meizu M6T are a mixed bag – the colours turn out real vibrant for the photographs clicked in the broad daylight, however, things turn south when the conditions change to indoors or dimly lit. The subject in the photograph does not stand out against the background in dark environments. However, for the photos clicked in the daylight are detailed – especially the macros have a good level of detailing. Although, sometimes, the photos with a light source behind the subject turns out a little overexposed.

There is the second camera at the rear side for bringing out the bokeh effect in the images. In our testing, the bokeh effect, or the portrait mode, is below average. The camera is not able to detect the edges such as hair and other fine elements, however, sometimes the results are just passable. The videos shot using the rear camera have a resolution of up to 4K, however, the quality is just as similar to the still shots.

For selfies, the Meizu M6T is packed with an 8-megapixel camera, which is also quite average. The selfies taken in daylight are decent, however, those taken indoors or in low light turn out to show some noise and grains. The videos shot using the front camera are also decent.

Here are the camera samples:

Meizu M6T Performance

In our time with the Meizu M6T, we found that it is an impressive handset. It could handle multiple apps we threw at it and kept switching between them seamlessly. Although, it can only be said for the apps that are low in memory. For the memory-intensive apps, the phone stutters a bit before launching them – so you have to stare at the blank screen sometimes even for more than 3 seconds.

Moreover, the device tends to warm after using navigation on Google Maps for more than 20 minutes. Despite the 4GB of RAM in the unit provided to us, the device’s processor bogs down the performance. Top this with the operating system Meizu M6T runs – the Flyme OS is based on Android 7.0 Nougat which is surprising. While it’s understandable if it did not have Android 9 Pie running under the hood, at least, Android 8.0 Oreo would have been the minimum essential.

The Flyme OS is all about gestures, much like what is expected on the iPhone X and later. However, it is a far cry and the experience we were left with was not even satisfactory. The gestures are not intuitive – we kept misdoing the gestures because of the poor implementation, which did nothing but increased the annoyance.

Meizu strictly needs to work on the operating system, which could otherwise have, at least, been on par with Xiaomi’s MIUI, if not better. On the positive note, the Flyme OS is snappy and fluid.

Given it’s a budget smartphone, it is not expected of it to be a game-centric smartphone. However, we found the smartphone’s performance decent in terms of gaming. While games such as PUBG can be played on this device, it isn’t a smooth experience – we faced many frame drops while the display also turned non-responsive sometimes.

The call quality on the smartphone is good. We did not face any issues during the calls made on both 3G and 4G VoLTE networks. The speaker are average – not something to entice the audiophiles.

Meizu M6T Battery

The Meizu M6T comes equipped with a 3300mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery. In our testing, which included playing some videos for 2 hours, running apps for 1 hour, playing games for about 45 minutes, and clicking some photographs for around 1 hour,the smartphone lasted for more than 18 hours in a single charge. The charger shipped with the device is standard and takes about 2 hours 20 minutes to fully charge the device.

Verdict

The Meizu M6T is a good budget range device – it has dual cameras, a good display, and decent performance. However, the operating system upsets the experience sometimes, which we expect will be addressed in future updates by the company. When placed next to other smartphones from the same range such as Redmi 6 and Realme C1, it gives good competition on paper but quite not in the real world. That said, it pretty much does the job as a budget smartphone, that most people buy largely for media consumption. The Meizu M6T is available to buy via Amazon India.