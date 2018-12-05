Meizu M16th with Snapdragon 845 SoC, in-display fingerprint sensor launched in India alongside Meizu M6T, C9: Price, specificatios, offers

Meizu M16th, M6T, and C9 have been launched in India

Meizu on Wednesday announced that it is re-entering the Indian smartphone market with the launch of three new smartphones and two other devices positioned in different price segments. The top-end smartphone that has been unveiled by the Chinese company at an event in New Delhi is the Meizu M16th, which is a rebranded version of the Meizu M16 that was launched in China in August this year. Ramashish Ray, CEO Meizu India, said at the keynote that the company has now devised a new, improved strategy to make a comeback in India.

Meizu M16th, M6T, and C9 Price in India

The Meizu M16th has been priced at Rs 39,999, the Meizu M6T costs Rs 7,999, and finally, the C9 is priced at Rs 5,999. The smartphones will be available to buy online via Amazon exclusively. The Meizu C9 will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000 at Rs 4,999 for a limited time. It will go on sale starting at 4 pm on Wednesday, December 5. The availability details for the other two smartphones has not been revealed with a ‘coming soon’ label. The Meizu POP costs Rs 6,999 while the EP52 Lite costs Rs 1,999 – the availability details have not been announced yet.

The Jio customers will get a cashback of Rs 2,200 along with 100GB extra data on the M16th while the M6T and C9 will offer the same cashback benefits with 50GB additional data. The Reliance partners will also sell the Meizu C9 in the offline markets across the country.

Meizu M16th, M6T, and C9 Specifications

Meizu first entered the Indian smartphone market a few years back, however, it could not really fare well against other Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo. The Chinese company has reimagined its strategy and decided to make an entry into the smartphone market in the country with as many as three smartphones targeted across three price brackets.

The flagship Meizu M16th stands at the premium end of the line that has been introduced in India by Meizu. It comes with a 6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable via microSD card.

The Meizu M16th comes with the water cooling system that is usually found in the gaming smartphones such as the Asus ROG Phone, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and more. The Meizu M16th comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor that the company claims can recognise and unlock the device in just 0.25 seconds. The smartphone is backed by a 3010mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a 10 full-day standby. It supports fast charging that can juice up the battery by 67 per cent in 30 minutes, said the company.

As for the cameras, the Meizu M16th comes with a dual camera setup that comprises a 12-megapixel primary Sony IMX380 sensor and a 20-megapixel telephoto sensor at the back. There is 4-axis OIS also available on the handset. The cameras are powered by AI that can detect different objects and apply the optimised settings. The front camera on the Meizu M16th is a 20-megapixel sensor that supports AI beautification mode. The company said that the smartphone’s cameras are composed of CMOS sensors that are better than the others.

Coming to the second smartphone that the company launched alongside its flagship device is Meizu M6T. The Meizu M6T is touted to be a young-centric smartphone. The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 processor that is paired with 3GB along with 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 128GB.

The Meizu M6T houses a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors at the back, with the former having a f/2.2 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone is fueled by a 3300mAh battery under the hood.

The third smartphone that has been announced is the Meizu C9 that is targeted at the entry-level users. The Meizu C9 is powered by an octa-core 9832E processor that has been developed by Unisoc, which was earlier known as Spreadtrum. It packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. The smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone runs stock Android Oreo, unlike its other handsets that offer the company’s skin Flyme OS.

The Meizu C9 bears a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone features Face ID, that is powered by the Unisoc’s processor. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery under the hood that the company claims can last longer than other the ones on other smartphones in the same category.

Meizu also announced the launch of the company’s two wireless earphones sets. Called the Meizu POP, the company said that the earphones are ‘True Wireless’ and can connect seamlessly with the smartphones. It comes with wireless charging and a 15-hour battery backup. The earbuds support touch control and come with resistance against water splashes and dust. The Meizu EP52 Lite comes with IPX5 certification, 200-hours standby with support for Quick Charge.