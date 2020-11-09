Meizu Buds: Sound quality is great on these Buds

Meizu Earbuds comes with a fast-charging feature which offers up to five hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 20 hours uninterrupted calling time with a charging case.

If you are a keen observer, you may have noticed the gradual withdrawal of 3.5mm headphone jack design in many mobile phones. The net result is that more and more users are using Bluetooth earbuds over conventional earphones when they commute or exercise. With the rapid advances in Bluetooth technology, wireless earbuds have evolved into a very small size and cordless form factor that we call it True Wireless Stereo (TWS). Handset makers, headphone makers and almost every mobile accessory company has a TWS offering these days; Meizu being the latest to join the trend.

Available for Rs 2,799, the Meizu Buds are packed with advanced technology like dual mic ENC noise reduction and Bluetooth 5.0 with superior Airoha AB1562M chipset for faster pairing capabilities. Power-packed by 13mm diaphragm driver, these offer a good audio experience. The Buds also support stereo calling feature enabling a clear and smooth call experience with seamless connectivity by Bluetooth 5.0.

Meizu Earbuds comes with a fast-charging feature which offers up to five hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 20 hours uninterrupted calling time with a charging case. The lightweight charging case holds three charges offering two days of entertainment time enabling users to enjoy their music and calls to the fullest without worrying about “low battery”.

Ergonomically crafted Meizu Buds weigh around 3.1 grams each and are designed to simplify the listening experience of a user. The sleek design and light as featherweight provide a perfectly comfortable fit for day-to-day activities. True Wireless Buds by Meizu are IPX5 water-resistant certified to handle the water splashes making them a true companion to have during workouts or any outdoor activities. It comes with multiple tap soft control systems providing users more control at their fingertips.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,799