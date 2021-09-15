Mega PS5 update with M.2 SSD support drops today; Here’s everything to know

Once installed, the M.2 SSD storage can be used to copy, download, launch PS4 and PS5 games and media apps

Sony will release the much-awaited system update to PlayStation 5 on Wednesday. According to patch notes, the new update will include several significant changes that will improve the user-interface and overall gaming experience.

The new update will ensure games being clearly marked by platform. It will also make sending messages easier, while sending and receiving online multiplayer requests will become smoother.

The most significant update, however, is the M.2 SSD storage expansion facility.

M.2 SSDs are high-speed solid-state drives, compatible with both the PS5 console and the PS5 Digital Edition console. Once installed, the M.2 SSD storage can be used to copy, download, launch PS4 and PS5 games and media apps.

It is also possible to play PS5 or PS4 games from the M.2 SSD storage directly and move games freely between storage options.

Sony has specified requirements for M.2 SSD drive compatibility, including the PS5 September System Software Update. The September update comes with new UX enhancements that makes it easier for players to personalise and manage content. The update allows control centre customisation and enhances game base. It has also updated the game library and home screen and added screen reader controls.

It will also bring 3D audio via the built-in TV stereo speakers. However, there is still no word yet on Dolby Atmos audio support beyond the Blu-ray disc playback.

The Japanese conglomerate will also release an accompanying update for the DualSense controller on PS5 that would allow players to use the system’s built-in microphone to calibrate the audio settings to work for the TV or the room. For Sony’s Pulse 3D headset, a new equalizer settings panel in the console’s sound control menu would allow players to tweak the audio.

Sony has not yet revealed any official launch time for the much-awaited update. However, its previous downloads had all been made available by midday.