Mega offer on iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max: Benefit of up to Rs 25,500 in Big Billion Days sale – Check how to avail

Apple iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are available with discounts under the Big Billion Days sale

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is underway wherein the second day marked the beginning of offers and deals on smartphones. Flipkart has now shared the numbers for the second day of the sale, calling it the “single biggest sale day” in the history of Indian retail. The Walmart-backed company told Gadgets 360 that it sold over 10 lakh mobile phones in the first hour of the sale while the sale for the entire day raked in huge 30 lakh mobile phone units.

The sale on mobiles is ongoing wherein some major premium smartphones are available with considerable discounts and offers. The recently launched iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are also a part of the Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale. The iPhone Xs costs Rs 99,990 while the iPhone Xs Max comes bearing a price tag of Rs 1,09,990. Flipkart has straight away offered a discount of Rs 5,000 on both the models.

Now, the iPhone Xs Max price has come down to Rs 1,04,990 under the sale. However, the benefits don’t stop here. The buyer can get a discount of up to Rs 18,000 on exchanging an old and used smartphone. Technically, there is a maximum exchange value of Rs 15,000 on any phone but if a OnePlus smartphone is exchanged, Flipkart will give away an additional value of Rs 3,000. So, if you exchange the OnePlus 6, you will get Rs 18,000 off on the price of iPhone Xs Max.

After adjusting the discount, the price of iPhone Xs Max comes down to Rs 86,990. Now, coming to the bank offer, the HDFC credit or debit cardholders can get a discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 2,500 instantly. Adding an instant discount of Rs 2,500 to the price slash, the iPhone Xs Max will be available at a finally discounted price of Rs 84,490. Similarly, the iPhone Xs will be available to buy with the exchange value and bank offer.

The iPhone Xs Max 64GB will be available at a discounted price of Rs 84,490 to the customers. Now, if this amount is still steep enough, the buyer can choose the No Cost EMI payment mode to pay instalments without having to pay interest charges.