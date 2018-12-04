Mega deal on Xiaomi Poco F1: You can get Rs 5,000 discount on OnePlus 6T rival – How to get

Xiaomi Poco F1 discounts will be available under the sale

Xiaomi Poco F1 will be available with discounts under a three-day sale that will be hosted on Flipkart and Mi.com. The most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-powered smartphone will go up for grabs at a discount of up to Rs 5,000. Poco India’s Twitter handle said in a tweet on Monday that the Poco F1 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available to buy with a discount of Rs 5,000.

The tweet mentions that the Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model will be available at Rs 19,999, down from its MRP of Rs 21,999 (discount of Rs 2,000). The Poco F1 6GB/ 128GB version bears a sticker price of Rs 24,999, however, it will be available at Rs 21,999 (discount of Rs 3,000).

Finally, the discount of Rs 5,000 will be applicable only on the Poco F1 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, reducing the price to Rs 25,999 from the MRP of Rs 30,999. The Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available with a discount of Rs 4,000 at Rs 26,999, down from Rs 30,999.

The pricing mentioned above is the MRP, however, the MOP is comparatively much lower. The Xiaomi Poco F1 was launched at a price of Rs 20,999, Rs 23,999, and Rs 28,999 for the 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB models, respectively. The discounted rates will be applicable starting December 6 via Flipkart under the Big Shopping Days and Mi.com. The sale ends on December 8 on both the platforms.

For the specifications, the Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and three storage configurations – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB with support for expandable storage. There are dual cameras on the rear – 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel – accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The Poco F1 is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.