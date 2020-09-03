Meet world’s first smartphone with an invisible selfie camera

The ZTE Axon 20 5G has a rear quad camera system and a single concealed selfie shooter as regards to cameras.

ZTE has launched the first smartphone in the world with a camera that sits under the display, or in other words, we’re looking at the world’s first smartphone with an invisible selfie camera. The device named as ‘Axon 20 5G’ will provide a completely full-screen experience and the smartphone has been launched in three RAM and storage combinations and four colour options. The phone comes with a rear quad camera setup as well and is powered by an octa-core processor.

ZTE Axon 20 5G specifications

The ZTE Axon 20 5G runs Android 10 with the company’s custom skin on top. It features a 6.92-inch 1080p+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, refresh rate of 90Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The display supports 10-bit colour. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 2TB).

The ZTE Axon 20 5G has a rear quad camera system and a single concealed selfie shooter as regards to cameras. On the back, the camera setup comprises a primary 64-megapixel sensor, a secondary 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor and, another 2-megapixel sensor. The ZTE Axon 20 5G comes with a 32-megapixel sensor at the front which stays hidden until you need it.

Connectivity options on the ZTE Axon 20 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS, NFC, Type-C port for charging and 5G. It packs a 4,220mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

ZTE Axon 20 5G price

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is priced at CNY 2,198 (about Rs 23,500) for the variant 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, at CNY 2,498 (about Rs 26,700) for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and at CNY 2,798 (about Rs 30,000) for the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.