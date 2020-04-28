Meet Velvet, LG’s next phone with one-of-its-kind ‘raindrop’ camera design

LG will launch the Velvet in South Korea on May 7.

Days after revealing the key “aesthetic” details of the Velvet, LG has dropped the phone’s full specifications leaving literally nothing to the imagination. The Velvet will be part of an all-new series of smartphones that will focus a great deal on distinctive designs and what LG is calling “tactile” elegance, rather than being a spec-sheet filler like every other smartphone today. That’s not to say that its hardware will be any less inspiring.

Based on the details shared by LG, the Velvet will come with a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The resolution hasn’t been specified though chances are we’re looking at a 1080p+ or full-HD+ panel. Under the hood, the Velvet will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor which will bring, among other things, support for 5G connectivity to the phone. This will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which will be expandable by up to 2TB via a micro-SD card slot.

The Velvet will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery. The phone will have a headphone jack and stereo speakers, though it’s yet to be seen if it would be as audiophile-friendly as some of LG’s more premium V-series phones.

On to the optics, the LG Velvet will come with three rear cameras — a 48MP main, an 8MP ultrawide-angle, and another 5MP depth camera for portrait photography. On the front, the LG Velvet will come with a 16MP camera housed inside a water drop-style notch.

Speaking of which, as opposed to most OEMs today that are literally forced to include huge camera bumps on their phones to add more and more hardware chops, LG seems to be taking a different route. The LG Velvet will have vertically aligned cameras that sit flush with the body and mimic the falling rain — with each camera lens gradually becoming smaller and smaller as we move down the column.

“The name “velvet” is intended to evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the new phone,” LG says about its upcoming phone. In addition to the raindrop cameras, the Velvet will have “symmetrically” curved edges with minimal bezels on all sides. The phone will be available in four colours, white, sunset, grey, and green.

The LG Velvet will support a dual screen and stylus accessories, LG has confirmed — both of which will be sold separately.

LG will launch the Velvet in South Korea on May 7. There is still no word if and when LG will launch the Velvet for global markets.

