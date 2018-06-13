Meet the world’s first phone to feature pop-up selfie camera

Vivo Nex – the world’s first smartphone to come with a retractable camera – has been launched by Vivo

Vivo Nex – the world’s first smartphone to come with a retractable camera – has been launched by Vivo at an event in China. Previously dubbed as Vivo Apex, the handset was previewed by the company at Mobile World Congress this year as a concept phone. Vivo Nex continues the line of Vivo X21 to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, now with a larger surface area. Vivo also announced the Nex S alongside Nex and the major difference between the two variants is the processor.

Vivo Nex, Nex S Price

The Vivo Nex has been priced at 3,898 yuan (roughly Rs 41,000) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The Vivo Nex S with 8GB RAM and 128GB costs 4,498 yuan (roughly Rs 47,500) while the model with 256GB inbuilt storage is priced at Rs 4,998 yuan (roughly Rs 53,000). The Vivo Nex is exclusively available in China as of now without any word on India or global availability. The colour options for the Vivo Nex and Nex S are Diamond Black and Ruby Red. Its sale starts June 23 in China.

Vivo Nex, Nex S Features, Specifications

Vivo Nex, which was previously known as Vivo Apex, brings the solution to the complexity of housing a front-facing camera by shifting the camera module inside the top edge of the phone. The camera module is not visible unless you open the camera app, which is when the camera pop-ups from within the phone. Since there is no camera, Vivo Nex sports a full-screen display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.24 per cent. The earpiece speaker has been done away with by making the entire display vibrate just like the speaker, in tune with the voice coming from the other side so that it is audible.

The Vivo Nex and Nex S are similar specifications-wise, however, it’s the processor and RAM/storage that sets that apart from each other. The smartphones run Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box. Both the models pack a 6.59-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo Nex is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage while the Nex S draws its power from the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

For cameras, the Vivo Nex and Nex S feature dual 12-megapixel cameras on the rear wherein the primary lens has a f/1.8 aperture while the other has a f/2.4 aperture. The cameras are accompanied by an LED flash and equipped with AI capabilities, the company said at the conference. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera given on the Vivo Nex and Nex S. The highlighted feature of this camera is that it remains hidden unless you open the camera app. As soon as the user launches the camera app, the selfie camera module pops-up and stays there as long as the user needs it.

Vivo has introduced its own AI voice assistant called Jovi with Nex smartphones. The Jovi assistant can be triggered with a click of a dedicated button, much like the Bixby button. With the launch of Jovi, Vivo joins Samsung, Google, Apple, and Xiaomi to have their own versions of AI digital assistants. Despite featuring an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Vivo Nex smartphones come with a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor.