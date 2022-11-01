Meet Sriram Krishnan, the Indian-origin tech exec ‘helping out’ Musk to revamp Twitter

Elon Musk officially took over Twitter on October 27 and closed the deal of $44 billion. It now seems that Musk has also surrounded himself with several advisors who will help him in guiding him revamp Twitter. These include venture capitalist David Sacks and Indian American software technologist Sriram Krishnan.



Sriram Krishnan is currently a partner at the Silicon Valley investment firm Andreesen Horowitz, also known as a16z. The company also invested in Musk’s buyout of Twitter.



He recently confirmed that he is helping Elon Musk with the changes at Twitter.



His tweet read: “Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people.”

Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people.



I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/weGwEp8oga — Sriram Krishnan – sriramk.eth (@sriramk) October 30, 2022

In the past, Sriram Krishnan has worked with Twitter and led core consumer product teams from 2017 to 2019. He started off with Microsoft where he worked on several projects related to Windows Azure. Apart from this, he has worked with Yahoo, Facebook and Snap.



In terms of investments, he has made 23 investments so far. His latest one being, See Round- Lasso Labs on October 4, 2022, when Lasso Labs raised $4.2 million. While his other investments include Notion, Cameo, Coda, scale.ai, SpaceX, CRED and Khatabook.



Sriram Krishnan hails from Chennai. He was born into a lower-middle-class family. His father worked in an insurance company and his mother was a homemaker. He met his wife, Aarti on Yahoo messenger in 2002 and ever since then they have been together for the past 20 years. His wife had worked with Netflix and Facebook and introduced start-ups Tru and Co. And Lumoid.



Krishnan moved to Seattle in the US to work with Microsoft in 2005 when he was just 21.

ALSO READ | ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk absolutely open to letting users post longer tweets, videos on Twitter